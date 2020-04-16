2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Model that beat experts says draft Aaron Jones, avoid DeVante Parker

The NFL offseason has seen plenty of household names change teams. Four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, near the top of most 2020 Fantasy football rankings, is now a member of the Arizona Cardinals, while versatile running back David Johnson is now on the Texans. Houston, meanwhile, has been hard at work trying to replace Hopkins, signing Randall Cobb from the Cowboys and dealing a second-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for four-time 1,000-yard receiver Brandin Cooks.

Evaluating the change of scenery for all of those players will be critical when setting your 2020 Fantasy football strategy and can help you determine whether to target them with your 2020 Fantasy football picks. Before determining your Fantasy football rankings 2020, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on: Packers running back Aaron Jones. He's coming off a sensational campaign that saw him eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in a single season for the first time in his career. In fact, he finished last season with 236 carries for 1,084 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. Jones also proved to be a versatile pass-catching back, hauling in 49 receptions for 474 yards and three more scores.

Jones averaged almost 110 yards per game over his last four regular season contests, which helped lead many Fantasy football owners to a championship last season, and the team at SportsLine believes he'll be a stalwart again in 2020. In fact, SportsLine's model says Jones will finish the season as a top-six Fantasy football running back and outperform fellow household names like Alvin Kamara, Nick Chubb and Todd Gurley.

The model is fading Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker. He was a breakout Fantasy star in 2019, putting together a 72-1,202-9 receiving line that made him the sixth-highest Fantasy producer at his position. But if you're expecting Parker to be a WR1 again in 2020, SportsLine's model instead projects he'll be one of the 2020 Fantasy football busts you'll want to avoid.

History says he likely won't be able to replicate those numbers because 2019 was the first season he was able to stay on the field for 16 games. And while the Dolphins are expected to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, it'll likely take time for Parker to build chemistry with a rookie playing behind a rebuilding offensive line.

SportsLine's model lists Parker at No. 21 in its Fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2020, behind players like Tyler Lockett, A.J. Brown and Courtland Sutton, so he's a player you should avoid early in drafts.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

