After an 8-8 record despite finishing No. 1 in the NFL in total offense and No. 6 in scoring, the Dallas Cowboys hired Mike McCarthy to lead the franchise back to the postseason. Now, owners are wondering how McCarthy will impact one of the NFL's most productive offenses and where every Cowboys skill position player belongs in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings. Quarterback Dak Prescott will play on the franchise tag, so he'll have plenty to prove.

The Cowboys drafted CeeDee Lamb to a wide receiver room that already included 1,000-yard pass-catchers Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. Running back Ezekiel Elliott has put up over 7,000 yards from scrimmage the last four seasons combined. Should you target them with your 2020 Fantasy football picks? Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

One player the model is high on: Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen. The 29-year-old made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2017 and 2018 with 204 catches for 2,649 yards and 13 touchdowns, but injuries slowed him down significantly in 2019, when he finished with just 30 catches for 418 yards.

However, Thielen has put his hamstring issues behind him and will enter the season as Minnesota's bonafide No. 1 receiver after Stefon Diggs was traded to the Bills. The model projects Thielen will get back to his old ways and finish as the No. 8 wide receiver in its 2020 Fantasy football rankings.

Another surprise: The model is fading Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker, even though he finished as the No. 6 wide receiver in standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues last season. The 27-year-old finally lived up to the first-round hype in 2019 with 72 catches for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns.

However, Parker's productivity didn't begin until after undrafted rookie Preston Williams tore his ACL in Week 9. From that point on, Parker was targeted at least 10 times in six of the final eight games after reaching that mark just once with Williams in the lineup. All four of his 100-yard receiving games came in the second half of the season. With Williams set to return in 2020, the model ranks Parker as its No. 30 wide receiver for the upcoming season.

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy football rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.