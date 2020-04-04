2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Model that beat experts says draft Austin Ekeler, avoid Jimmy Garoppolo

A handful of rookie wide receivers burst onto the scene last season and will be among the most intriguing 2020 Fantasy football picks. Titans wideout A.J. Brown led all rookies with 1,051 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, but will he be among the top wide receivers in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings, or will he experience a sophomore slump in Tennessee?

Receivers D.K. Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Marquise Brown, Terry McLaurin, and Darius Slayton also showed promise in their rookie campaigns, but knowing when to target them during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep will be critical to having a successful season. Before determining your Fantasy football rankings 2020, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on in 2020: Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. He was thrust into the starting role early last season with Melvin Gordon holding out for a new contract. During that four-game stretch, the dynamic dual threat running back compiled 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns in addition to 24 catches, 270 receiving yards and three additional scores. Ekeler finished the 2019 season with 1,550 all-purpose yards and 11 total touchdowns.

The 24-year-old signed a four-year, $24.5 million contract this offseason to stay in Los Angeles and will enter the 2020 season as the featured back after Gordon signed with the Broncos in free agency. SportsLine's model says Ekeler will finish the season as a top-10 Fantasy football running back and outperform household names like Nick Chubb, Le'Veon Bell and Todd Gurley.

The model is fading 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Although Garoppolo led San Francisco to the Super Bowl last season, his stats weren't elite. Garoppolo finished 2019-20 with 3,978 passing yards with a QBR of 58.8, both of which ranked 12th in the NFL. Garoppolo will enter the season without one of his prime targets from last season, as wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has departed for New Orleans via free agency.

Perhaps the more telling sign that Garoppolo is a player to fade in 2020 is that the 49ers became a truly elite rushing team last season. They were second in the NFL with 144.1 rushing yards per game, sporting a three-headed unit of Raheem Mostert (772 yards, 8 TDs), Matt Breida (623-1) and Tevin Coleman (544-6) dominating defenses.

SportsLine's model says Garoppolo will again take a backseat to the Niners' running game, finishing the season barely inside the top 20 at quarterback and well behind players like Gardner Minshew II, Philip Rivers and Ryan Tannehill.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get early 2020 Fantasy football rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.