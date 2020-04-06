2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Model that beat experts says draft Austin Ekeler, avoid Melvin Gordon

While the first waves of free agency have passed, there's still plenty of NFL news set to unfold in the next month. Starting-caliber Fantasy quarterbacks Cam Newton and Jameis Winston remain on the free-agent market. Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love are among the 2020 Fantasy football rookies who could have instant impacts. But which players should be among your top 2020 Fantasy football picks?

Last season, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers. Quarterback Jameis Winston finished the season with 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns.

The 2020 NFL season projections identify top sleepers, breakouts and busts for Fantasy football.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on in 2020: Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. He was thrust into the starting role early last season with Melvin Gordon holding out for a new contract. During that four-game stretch, the dynamic dual threat running back compiled 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns in addition to 24 catches, 270 receiving yards and three additional scores. Ekeler finished the 2019 season with 1,550 all-purpose yards and 11 total touchdowns.

The 24-year-old signed a four-year, $24.5 million contract this offseason to stay in Los Angeles and will enter the 2020 season as the featured back after Gordon signed with the Broncos in free agency. SportsLine's model says Ekeler will finish the season as a top-10 Fantasy football running back and outperform household names like Nick Chubb, Le'Veon Bell and Todd Gurley.

The model is fading new Broncos running back Melvin Gordon, even though he's put up sky-high Fantasy numbers in recent seasons. He was No. 2 in Fantasy points per game among all running backs in 2018, and despite a downturn in production last year following his holdout, he still finished in the top 20 in that category.

Now joining a crowded backfield that already has Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, Gordon is set to becoming even less of a Fantasy factor. Additionally, the Broncos may air it out more with Drew Lock at quarterback instead of Joe Flacco, making Gordon's upside even more limited. SportsLine's model lists Gordon outside the top 20 in its early 2020 Fantasy football running back rankings behind players like Devin Singletary, Todd Gurley and Le'Veon Bell.

