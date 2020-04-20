2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Model that beat experts says draft Calvin Ridley, avoid DeVante Parker

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took the NFL by storm in 2019. Owners who were lucky enough to grab him were rewarded in a big way, as he threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns while setting the NFL rushing record for a quarterback with 1,206 yards and seven more scores on the ground. Who will be the top quarterback in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings, and when should you start thinking about taking a QB with your 2020 Fantasy football picks?

There were 15 running backs in 2019 who topped the 1,000-yard mark, and Christian McCaffrey became just the third player in NFL history to put up over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving. McCaffrey was rewarded with a four-year, $64 million extension this offseason and will continue leading the Panthers' offense as one of the league's most versatile threats. Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

One player the model is high on: Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley. The former Alabama star has put together two strong seasons to begin his NFL career, catching 64 passes for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie and adding 63 catches for 866 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.

Ridley plays in the NFL's most prolific passing offense (Atlanta led the league with 45.9 pass attempts per game in 2019), while playing opposite Julio Jones affords him softer coverage than most former first-round picks would receive. Ridley was given an average cushion of 5.21 yards per route run in 2019, the second-largest in the NFL. That's a big reason why the model says Ridley will turn in his first 1,000-yard season in 2020 and ranks him as a top-15 wide receiver, a high-end WR2.

Now, Singletary enters the 2020 season as the clear No. 1 option for the Bills. That's why the model lists him at No. 20 in the 2020 Fantasy football running back rankings and predicts he'll break the 1,000-yard barrier in his second season.

The model is fading Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker. He was a breakout Fantasy star in 2019, putting together a 72-1,202-9 receiving line that made him the sixth-highest Fantasy producer at his position. But if you're expecting Parker to be a WR1 again in 2020, SportsLine's model instead projects he'll be one of the 2020 Fantasy football busts you'll want to avoid.

History says he likely won't be able to replicate those numbers because 2019 was the first season he was able to stay on the field for 16 games. And while the Dolphins are expected to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, it'll likely take time for Parker to build chemistry with a rookie playing behind a rebuilding offensive line.

SportsLine's model lists Parker at No. 21 in its Fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2020, behind players like Tyler Lockett, A.J. Brown and Courtland Sutton, so he's a player you should avoid early in drafts.

