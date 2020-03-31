2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Model that beat experts says draft Calvin Ridley, avoid Keenan Allen

Fantasy football championships can't be won or lost in the offseason, but owners can gain a leg up on their competition by compiling research ahead of Week 1. The NFL offseason has caused plenty of changes to 2020 Fantasy football rankings everywhere, with big-time playmakers like Tom Brady, Todd Gurley, DeAndre Hopkins and Melvin Gordon all finding new homes. Will Brady be among the top 2020 Fantasy football picks now that he has explosive receivers like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin?

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on in 2020: Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley. The 25-year-old receiver battled numerous injuries in 2019, but still managed to record a career-best 866 yards to go with seven touchdowns. Ridley has quickly built a solid rapport with quarterback Matt Ryan. Ridley has caught a total of 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons in the NFL, and he's expected to take a major step forward in 2020.

Ridley will certainly play a larger role in Atlanta's offseason after tight end Austin Hooper signed with the Browns during free agency. Hooper had a total of 75 receptions for 787 yards and six touchdowns last season. The Falcons also signed running back Todd Gurley to a one-year deal, which means teams could stack the box to stop the run. Plus, Ridley will line up opposite Julio Jones, which means he'll be seeing plenty of one-on-one or zone coverage this season.

SportsLine's model says Ridley will finish the season as a top-15 wide receiver and outperform fellow household names like JuJu Smith-Schuster, A.J. Green and Stefon Diggs.

The model is fading Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, even though he's been one of the most productive receivers in Fantasy football over the last three seasons. In fact, SportsLine's model says Allen stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at his position. He's a player to avoid drafting with one of your early 2020 Fantasy football picks.

Allen has been a Fantasy football stalwart over the past few years, recording over 1,100 yards and six touchdowns the last three seasons. However, Allen and the Chargers' offense will now be without quarterback Philip Rivers, who has thrown at least 28 touchdowns in six of his last seven seasons. The Chargers have yet to add a quarterback in free agency, and it remains to be seen if Los Angeles will go ahead with Tyrod Taylor under center or select a quarterback in the NFL Draft. Taylor failed to throw more than 20 touchdown passes in his three seasons as a starter in Buffalo, which doesn't bode well for Allen's Fantasy value.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

