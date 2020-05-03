2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Model that beat experts says draft Chris Carson, avoid D.J. Chark

With the 2020 NFL Draft now complete, owners are getting their first taste of the potential roster construction of all 32 NFL teams. But how will the draft, an active NFL free agency period and several blockbuster trades shake up the 2020 Fantasy football rankings? Dak Prescott was given yet another dynamic playmaker when the Cowboys drafted CeeDee Lamb in the first round, but while that should make the offense better as a whole, will Lamb take targets away from Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup?

Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on: Seahawks running back Chris Carson. He has been one of the most consistent Fantasy running backs over the last two seasons, racking up 2,381 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns during that span. Last season, Carson recorded 20-plus carries in eight games and eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark on six occasions. The former Oklahoma State standout helped Seattle finish the 2019 regular season ranked fourth in rushing yards per game (137.5), averaging 4.4 yards per carry before suffering a season-ending fractured hip in Week 16.

Despite suffering a serious injury late last season, Carson is expected to be fully healthy for the start of the 2020 season. SportsLine's model expects him to have another extremely productive year, projecting he'll finish the season as a top-12 running back, an RB1, and outperform fellow household names like Todd Gurley, Melvin Gordon and Le'Veon Bell.

Another surprise: The model is fading Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark, even though the 23-year-old was one of the breakout stars of 2019 with 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns after catching just 14 passes for 174 yards in his rookie season. However, Chark received more attention from opposing defenses down the stretch and struggled later in the season with 22 catches for 212 yards and no touchdowns in his last five games.

With second-round pick Laviska Shenault and fifth-round pick Collin Johnson both joining a Jaguars offense that already has Chark, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole, quarterback Gardner Minshew could spread the wealth in 2020, potentially to the detriment of Chark's bottom line. That's part of the reason why the model lists Chark as its No. 33 wide receiver in its Fantasy football rankings 2020, a low-end WR3.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get early 2020 Fantasy football rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.