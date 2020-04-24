2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Model that beat experts says draft Chris Carson, avoid DeVante Parker

Wide receiver is a position that has seen its value grow over the years as offenses have turned to a more pass-heavy attack. Last year, Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson exploded onto the scene and proved to be a lethal weapon for Chicago, finishing the season with 98 receptions for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns. Will Robinson be among the top wide receivers in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings, or will Chicago's uncertainty at quarterback cause Robinson to fall flat on his face?

Fantasy football owners will need to identify players like Robinson as they research their 2020 Fantasy football picks for the next wave of breakouts. Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on: Seahawks running back Chris Carson. He has been one of the most consistent Fantasy running backs over the last two seasons, racking up 2,381 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns during that span. Last season, Carson recorded 20-plus carries in eight games and eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark on six occasions. The former Oklahoma State standout helped Seattle finish the 2019 regular season ranked fourth in rushing yards per game (137.5), averaging 4.4 yards per carry before suffering a season-ending fractured hip in Week 16.

Despite suffering a serious injury late last season, Carson is expected to be fully healthy for the start of the 2020 season. SportsLine's model expects him to have another extremely productive year, projecting he'll finish the season as a top-12 running back, an RB1, and outperform fellow household names like Todd Gurley, Melvin Gordon and Le'Veon Bell.

The model is fading Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker. He was a breakout Fantasy star in 2019, putting together a 72-1,202-9 receiving line that made him the sixth-highest Fantasy producer at his position. But if you're expecting Parker to be a WR1 again in 2020, SportsLine's model instead projects he'll be one of the 2020 Fantasy football busts you'll want to avoid.

History says he likely won't be able to replicate those numbers because 2019 was the first season he was able to stay on the field for 16 games. And while the Dolphins are expected to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, it'll likely take time for Parker to build chemistry with a rookie playing behind a rebuilding offensive line.

SportsLine's model lists Parker at No. 25 in its Fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2020, behind players like Tyler Lockett, A.J. Brown and Courtland Sutton, so he's a player you should avoid early in drafts.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get early 2020 Fantasy football rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.