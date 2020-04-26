2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Model that beat experts says draft Chris Carson, avoid James Conner

Running backs like Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley will be among the top players in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings, but finding an undervalued player at the position is one way to make a championship run. Just ask owners who took a chance on Chargers running back Austin Ekeler last season. Ekeler was one of the top Fantasy football breakouts a year ago and now will be the lead back in Los Angeles.

Will Ekeler become one of the most productive running backs now that Melvin Gordon is a member of the Broncos, or should you look elsewhere when making your 2020 Fantasy football picks? Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

One player the model is high on: Seahawks running back Chris Carson. He has been one of the most consistent Fantasy running backs over the last two seasons, racking up 2,381 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns during that span. Last season, Carson recorded 20-plus carries in eight games and eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark on six occasions. The former Oklahoma State standout helped Seattle finish the 2019 regular season ranked fourth in rushing yards per game (137.5), averaging 4.4 yards per carry before suffering a season-ending fractured hip in Week 16.

Despite suffering a serious injury late last season, Carson is expected to be fully healthy for the start of the 2020 season. SportsLine's model expects him to have another extremely productive year, projecting he'll finish the season as a top-12 running back, an RB1, and outperform fellow household names like Todd Gurley, Melvin Gordon and Le'Veon Bell.

The model is fading Steelers running back James Conner. He was a breakout Fantasy star in 2018, putting together a memorable season that saw him record 973 rushing yards and 13 total touchdowns. However, Conner was unable to reproduce the magic in 2019. In fact, Conner finished last season with just 464 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Conner's 2019 campaign was riddled with injuries, which saw him end the regular season with 715 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns across 10 games. He averaged just 4.0 yards per carry last season and recorded more than 15 carries in a game just once.

SportsLine's model lists Conner at No. 27 in its 2020 Fantasy football running back rankings, behind fellow backs like David Montgomery, Raheem Mostert and Devin Singletary, so he's a player you should avoid early in drafts.

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

