2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Model that beat experts says draft Chris Carson, avoid Robby Anderson

The 2020 NFL Draft brings a new crop of talent into the league, and owners everywhere are paying close attention to where the potential future studs will land. Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love were all selected in the first round, but not all of them have a clear path to starting. Where do Burrow, Tagovailoa, Herbert and Love belong in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings, and what will their stats look like if they can earn starting roles as rookies?

Meanwhile, Clyde Edwards-Helaire was taken by the Chiefs, the only running back selected in the first round. How big of a workload should you expect for Edwards-Helaire in Kansas City's loaded offense, and what other potential 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you be aware of? Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

One player the model is high on: Seahawks running back Chris Carson. He has been one of the most consistent Fantasy running backs over the last two seasons, racking up 2,381 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns during that span. Last season, Carson recorded 20-plus carries in eight games and eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark on six occasions. The former Oklahoma State standout helped Seattle finish the 2019 regular season ranked fourth in rushing yards per game (137.5), averaging 4.4 yards per carry before suffering a season-ending fractured hip in Week 16.

Despite suffering a serious injury late last season, Carson is expected to be fully healthy for the start of the 2020 season. SportsLine's model expects him to have another extremely productive year, projecting he'll finish the season as a top-12 running back, an RB1, and outperform fellow household names like Todd Gurley, Melvin Gordon and Le'Veon Bell.

Another surprise: The model is fading new Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson, even though he broke out in 2017 with 63 catches for 941 yards and seven touchdowns.

However, Anderson hasn't quite lived up to the hype as an emerging No. 1 threat the last two seasons and had just two red-zone receptions a year ago, ranking 92nd among all wide receivers. Anderson also averaged just 1.67 Fantasy points per target in PPR leagues last season, ranking 61st in the NFL at the position. And while Anderson should see improved target quality with Teddy Bridegwater as his quarterback, he'll also be in an offense where the wealth has to be shared with Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel. That's why the model ranks Anderson as its No. 50 wide receiver for 2020.

