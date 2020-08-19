Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Jake Delhomme talks Christian McCaffrey ( 1:58 )

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is one of the rare tight ends who excels at blocking and receiving. His ability to stay on the field has only enhanced his position in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings since he's played at least 87.9 percent of snaps the past two years. Kittle was rewarded with a five-year, $75 million contract and will be near the top of the 2020 Fantasy football tight end rankings with newfound contract security.

The 49ers also rewarded running back Raheem Mostert with a reworked deal that adds more incentives. Now, owners will be curious to see how carries are split between Mostert and Tevin Coleman. Could Mostert outperform his 2020 Fantasy football ADP now that he has performance-based bonuses in his deal? Who are some of the other 2020 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts you need to be aware of? Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

One player the model is high on: Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The rookie out of LSU was the only back taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, going No. 32 overall to the defending champions. He was already on Fantasy radars heading into the summer, but now he's being picked as high as the second round after Damien Williams opted out of playing this season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Edwards-Helaire is the 10th running back coming off the board according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP. But SportsLine's model is even higher on him than that, putting him at No. 6 in its 2020 Fantasy football running back rankings. He's projected to outperform backs like Joe Mixon, Josh Jacobs and Nick Chubb, all of whom are being picked earlier, making Edwards-Helaire one of the top 2020 Fantasy football rookies you should be all over.

Another surprise: The model is fading Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker, even though he finished as the No. 6 wide receiver in standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues last season. The 27-year-old finally lived up to the first-round hype in 2019 with 72 catches for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns.

However, Parker's productivity didn't begin until after undrafted rookie Preston Williams tore his ACL in Week 9. From that point on, Parker was targeted at least 10 times in six of the final eight games after reaching that mark just once with Williams in the lineup. All four of his 100-yard receiving games came in the second half of the season. With Williams set to return in 2020, the model ranks Parker as its No. 30 wide receiver for the upcoming season.

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

