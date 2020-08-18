Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Jake Delhomme talks Christian McCaffrey ( 1:58 )

With NFL teams utilizing running back committees and plenty of formations with three or more wide receivers, knowing the top 2020 Fantasy football rookies is a pivotal part of your Fantasy football draft prep. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, D'Andre Swift, Cam Akers and Jonathan Taylor are a few of the running backs worth considering with your 2020 Fantasy football picks. Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Reagor and Justin Jefferson are among the top options in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings at wide receiver.

Which rookies need to be part of your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, and which veterans should you target this season? Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on: Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The rookie out of LSU was the only back taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, going No. 32 overall to the defending champions. He was already on Fantasy radars heading into the summer, but now he's being picked as high as the second round after Damien Williams opted out of playing this season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Edwards-Helaire is the 10th running back coming off the board according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP. But SportsLine's model is even higher on him than that, putting him at No. 6 in its 2020 Fantasy football running back rankings. He's projected to outperform backs like Joe Mixon, Josh Jacobs and Nick Chubb, all of whom are being picked earlier, making Edwards-Helaire one of the top 2020 Fantasy football rookies you should be all over.

Another surprise: The model is fading Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, even though the 32-year-old enjoyed a renaissance season in Tennessee last year, throwing for 2,742 yards and 22 touchdowns after replacing Marcus Mariota. While Tannehill was nothing short of magical at times for the Titans in 2019, he is due for significant regression in 2020.

Tannehill hasn't played a full season since 2015, while his 9.6 yards per completion in 2019 were 2.5 over his career average. Between that aberration and Tannehill's 70.3 completion percentage (almost seven points higher than his career numbers), it is easy to see how NFL defenses are more likely to adjust to Tannehill than he is likely to continue to shine. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 17 quarterback for 2020, well outside the QB1 conversation.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy football rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.