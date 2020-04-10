2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Model that beat experts says draft Damien Williams, avoid Aaron Rodgers

Derrick Henry, the 2019 NFL rushing champion, signed his $10.2 million franchise tag tender from the Tennessee Titans. Both sides will continue to hammer out a possible long-term deal before the start of the 2020 NFL season, but that piece of NFL news is a positive sign for owners hoping that Henry won't be the latest big-name running back to hold out, sending him plummeting down 2020 Fantasy football rankings.

Henry will likely be near the top of your league's 2020 Fantasy football picks, but will he live up to the hype? Or will he be among the 2020 Fantasy football busts after his massive 303-1,540-16 rushing line from last season? Before determining your Fantasy football rankings 2020, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on in 2020: Chiefs running back Damien Williams. After coming out of nowhere to fill in for the released Kareem Hunt and the injured Spencer Ware in 2018, Williams entered the 2019 season prepared to become the top running back in Kansas City, but wound up missing five games with knee and rib injuries.

However, Williams finished the season with 154 yards from scrimmage and a pair of touchdowns in a win over the Chargers and then put up 290 yards from scrimmage in the postseason while scoring six times. As we head towards the 2020 NFL season, Williams has done more than enough to receiver another bite at the apple as the No. 1 back for the Chiefs. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 14 running back for next season, a high-end RB2.

The model is fading Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. A Fantasy stud for years, Rodgers had a steady campaign in 2019, finishing seventh among quarterbacks in total Fantasy points. But SportsLine's model is calling for major regression in 2020 and puts Rodgers at just No. 12 in its Fantasy football quarterback rankings, a fringe starter, behind players such as Carson Wentz, Tom Brady and Kyler Murray.

While Rodgers was exceptional at protecting the ball (four picks), he looked like more of a game manager under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur. He averaged just 7.0 yards per completion and threw for only 26 touchdowns, his second-lowest career total in a full season as a starter. LaFleur was more committed to the run game as well, helping Aaron Jones pile up 1,084 yards and a league-tying 16 scores on the ground, taking valuable Fantasy points away from Rodgers in the red zone.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get early 2020 Fantasy football rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.