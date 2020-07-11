Watch Now: Time to Schein: Top NFL players that are under the most pressure ( 3:03 )

With the Fantasy football season approaching rapidly, owners everywhere are on the hunt for the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts who will define the season. Julio Jones has been a mainstay atop the Fantasy wide receiver rankings for nearly a decade now and will be looking to post his seventh consecutive season with at least 80 catches and 1,300 yards. However, touchdown productivity has been unreliable for Jones, with Calvin Ridley catching 17 total TD passes the last two seasons.

Where does Jones belong in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings and when will we see his overall production fall as he pushes deeper into his 30s? Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

One player the model is high on: Lions rookie running back D'Andre Swift. The second-round pick is the latest in a long line of productive Georgia running backs and will have an opportunity to earn plenty of touches in a backfield where Kerryon Johnson has struggled to stay healthy over the last two seasons.

Swift has natural leverage when he runs at 5-foot-9 and uses above-average vision and exceptional burst to create breakaway runs. At Georgia, he rushed for 2,885 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons and added 73 catches for 666 yards and five more scores. In his rookie season, the model projects that Swift will eclipse 1,200 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns to rank as an RB2.

Another surprise: The model is fading Steelers running back James Conner, even though he's two years removed from a breakout in which he put up 1,470 yards from scrimmage and scored 13 touchdowns. Knee, ankle, quad and shoulder injuries derailed his 2019 season by limiting him to just 10 games and slowing him down even when he was in the lineup.

Conner had just 715 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns last season while seeing drops in yards per carry (4.5 to 4.0), yards per catch (9.0 to 7.4) and breakaway run rate (7.0 to 3.4). The model says Conner will finish as the No. 26 running back in its 2020 Fantasy football rankings despite going in the fourth round on average of CBS Sports 2020 Fantasy football drafts.

