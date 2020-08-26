Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Jake Delhomme talks Christian McCaffrey ( 1:58 )

When Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers, pundits almost instantly anointed the Bills as the new top dogs in the AFC East. Even though that's been called into question by the potential for Cam Newton to get his career back on track in New England, expectations are still high for Buffalo. The same is true of owners who are looking to the Bills to take a step forward, with Josh Allen, John Brown, Stefon Diggs, Devin Singletary, and Zack Moss all high up in many 2020 Fantasy football rankings.

Can you trust the Bills outdoors in the winter? Should you fade Buffalo with your 2020 Fantasy football picks? Will any Bills be among the biggest 2020 Fantasy football busts? Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

One player the model is high on: Texans running back David Johnson. his 5.5 yards per touch last season ranked 10th in the NFL, and Bill O'Brien should be pretty eager to involve Johnson heavily after making him an important part of the return for All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

If he can stay healthy, Johnson is only 28 and Houston's offense should still be effective enough to provide him with plenty of red-zone opportunities. That's why the model says he'll average 9.2 Fantasy points per game in standard leagues and ranks him as its No. 19 running back for 2020, an RB2.

Another surprise: The model is fading Jets running back Le'Veon Bell, even though he was once was of the most productive running backs in Fantasy football. A 2018 season lost to a contract dispute cost those who had spent a first-round pick on him, and he looked rusty in his return to action in 2019.

Bell averaged just 3.2 yards per carry and had just 789 yards rushing and three touchdowns in his first season with the Jets. He supplemented that with 66 catches for 461 yards and a score, but his yards per reception dipped to just 7.0. Bell is being drafted in the third round of standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues, but the model predicts he will finish as the No. 21 Fantasy running back for 2020, a low-end RB2.

