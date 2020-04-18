2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Model that beat experts says draft Devin Singletary, avoid DeVante Parker

With the first waves of free agency in the books and the NFL Draft just around the corner, rosters are quickly taking shape. Savvy owners are keeping close tabs on the latest news and crafting their 2020 Fantasy football rankings accordingly. Running back Christian McCaffrey has become a Fantasy football cornerstone and just signed a four-year, $64 million extension to remain with the Panthers. Your 2020 Fantasy football picks could also include Todd Gurley, who joined the Falcons, or Jordan Howard, who joined the Dolphins.

Where do Gurley and Howard belong in your Fantasy football rankings 2020, and what workload can be expected as they transition to new offenses?

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections.

One player the model is high on: Bills running back Devin Singletary. The third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft showed initial promise for Buffalo with 127 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in his first two games. He looked poised to earn a larger role in Buffalo's backfield before a hamstring injury cost him three weeks.

When he returned, it took him several weeks to get back into form, but when he finally earned more touches, he showed impressive burst. Singletary ran for 15 yards or more on 7.3 percent of his carries in 2019, good for the third-best breakaway run rate in the NFL. He wound up rushing for 603 yards in his final eight games of the regular season and then put up 134 yards from scrimmage in Buffalo's AFC Wild Card loss to the Texans.

Now, Singletary enters the 2020 season as the clear No. 1 option for the Bills. That's why the model lists him at No. 20 in the 2020 Fantasy football running back rankings and predicts he'll break the 1,000-yard barrier in his second season.

The model is fading Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker. He was a breakout Fantasy star in 2019, putting together a 72-1,202-9 receiving line that made him the sixth-highest Fantasy producer at his position. But if you're expecting Parker to be a WR1 again in 2020, SportsLine's model instead projects he'll be one of the 2020 Fantasy football busts you'll want to avoid.

History says he likely won't be able to replicate those numbers because 2019 was the first season he was able to stay on the field for 16 games. And while the Dolphins are expected to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, it'll likely take time for Parker to build chemistry with a rookie playing behind a rebuilding offensive line.

SportsLine's model lists Parker at No. 21 in its Fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2020, behind players like Tyler Lockett, A.J. Brown and Courtland Sutton, so he's a player you should avoid early in drafts.

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings.

So which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league?