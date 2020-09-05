Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Justin Pugh talks Kyler Murray and Deandre Hopkins ( 1:59 )

Having a set of 2020 Fantasy football rankings you can trust is critical. In a season in which there has been limited contact in training camp and no preseason games, they're more important than ever. 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel could miss time with a foot injury, and owners everywhere are scouring San Francisco's roster in search of 2020 Fantasy football sleepers to fill the gap. First-round pick Brandon Aiyuk has dealt with a leg injury of his own during training camp, but is hopeful to be available against the Cardinals in Week 1, while Dante Pettis and Kendrick Bourne have both produced for the Niners when given opportunities.

Which other potential 2020 Fantasy football breakouts exist?

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections.

One player the model is high on: Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst. The former first-round pick was traded from Baltimore to Atlanta. Now, he'll replace Austin Hooper in an offense that has gotten plenty of production from its tight end in recent years.

Hooper had 146 catches for 1,447 yards and two touchdowns in his final two seasons in Atlanta and was targeted a career-high 7.5 times per game in 2019. Meanwhile, Hurst ranked seventh among tight ends in Fantasy points per route run (0.54) and eighth in QB rating when targeted (117.6). That's why the model ranks him as its No. 10 tight end for 2020, a low-end TE1.

Another surprise: The model is fading Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, even though he was a top-10 wide receiver last year. Since joining the Cowboys in the middle of the 2018 season, Cooper has averaged 76.6 yards per game and scored 14 touchdowns in 25 contests.

However, he saw his target rate drop from 8.4 per game to 7.4 from 2018 to 2019 with the emergence of Michael Gallup in the Cowboys' offense. After Dallas drafted CeeDee Lamb in the 2020 NFL Draft, Cooper is likely to see his targets eaten into once again this season. That's why SportsLine's model ranks him as its No. 16 wide receiver for the 2020 NFL season, outside the WR1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings.

So which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league?