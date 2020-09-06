Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Justin Pugh talks Kyler Murray and Deandre Hopkins ( 1:59 )

Fantasy football drafts are in full swing, which means owners need to lock down their 2020 Fantasy football strategy. Understanding where you'll draft in each round is pivotal to planning ahead, as owners can predict when players will be picked if they have a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy football rankings. Conversely, going into a draft without up-to-date information almost certainly means taking a player who is trending downward as one of the biggest 2020 Fantasy football busts.

Being able to identify 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts is critical to success in a highly unusual year. Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

One player the model is high on: Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst. The former first-round pick was traded from Baltimore to Atlanta. Now, he'll replace Austin Hooper in an offense that has gotten plenty of production from its tight end in recent years.

Hooper had 146 catches for 1,447 yards and two touchdowns in his final two seasons in Atlanta and was targeted a career-high 7.5 times per game in 2019. Meanwhile, Hurst ranked seventh among tight ends in Fantasy points per route run (0.54) and eighth in QB rating when targeted (117.6). That's why the model ranks him as its No. 10 tight end for 2020, a low-end TE1.

Another surprise: The model is fading Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore, even though the third-year pro from Maryland was a breakout star in 2019, recording 87 catches for 1,175 yards. In two seasons in Charlotte, Moore has racked up 217 receptions for 1,963 yards and six TDs.

But his lack of scoring has limited his ceiling. Moore will have a new quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater and new coach in Matt Rhule this season, but his usage is unlikely to change. SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets agree, ranking Moore outside the top 20 wide receivers and behind players like T.Y. Hilton, Courtland Sutton and Terry McLaurin, who are all going multiple rounds later.

