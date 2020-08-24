Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Jake Delhomme talks Christian McCaffrey ( 1:58 )

Fantasy football rookies have the potential to make a significant impact when the circumstances are right, but one of the major obstacles to getting on the field is learning pass protection against complicated NFL blitz schemes. With no preseason and limited contact in NFL training camps, owners will be wondering how high talented running backs in dynamic offenses like Ke'Shawn Vaughn, J.K. Dobbins and Jonathan Taylor should be in their 2020 Fantasy football rankings.

Vaughn, Dobbins and Taylor face serious competition from backs who have produced like Ronald Jones, Mark Ingram and Marlon Mack. A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2020 can help you figure out which backs to trust in committees while also leading you to the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts who will define the upcoming season. Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on: Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst. The former first-round pick was overshadowed by his fellow Class of 2018 tight end Mark Andrews in Baltimore and played less than half of the team's offensive snaps the last two seasons. However, he ranked seventh among tight ends in Fantasy points per pass route run (0.54) and eighth in average QB rating when targeted (117.6) a year ago.

Now he'll join a Falcons offense that has gotten plenty of production out of its tight end position with Austin Hooper catching 146 passes for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns the past two seasons. Hurst should see more targets as Atlanta's No. 1 tight end, which is why the model ranks him as its No. 12 TE for 2020.

Another surprise: The model is fading Jets running back Le'Veon Bell, even though he was once was of the most productive running backs in Fantasy football. A 2018 season lost to a contract dispute cost those who had spent a first-round pick on him, and he looked rusty in his return to action in 2019.

Bell averaged just 3.2 yards per carry and had just 789 yards rushing and three touchdowns in his first season with the Jets. He supplemented that with 66 catches for 461 yards and a score, but his yards per reception dipped to just 7.0. Bell is being drafted in the third round of standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues, but the model predicts he will finish as the No. 21 Fantasy running back for 2020, a low-end RB2.

