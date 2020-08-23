Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Jake Delhomme talks Christian McCaffrey ( 1:58 )

After Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes won MVPs in their second season in the NFL, second-year signal callers like Broncos quarterback Drew Lock and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray have been among the most popular NFL MVP bets at William Hill this offseason. However, does that trend also mean you should be high on them as you finalize your 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

Lock looked steady while starting five games in Denver last season and has a strong supporting cast after the offseason additions of running back Melvin Gordon and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, but should he be among your 2020 Fantasy football picks? Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on: Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst. The former first-round pick was overshadowed by his fellow Class of 2018 tight end Mark Andrews in Baltimore and played less than half of the team's offensive snaps the last two seasons. However, he ranked seventh among tight ends in Fantasy points per pass route run (0.54) and eighth in average QB rating when targeted (117.6) a year ago.

Now he'll join a Falcons offense that has gotten plenty of production out of its tight end position with Austin Hooper catching 146 passes for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns the past two seasons. Hurst should see more targets as Atlanta's No. 1 tight end, which is why the model ranks him as its No. 12 TE for 2020.

Another surprise: The model is fading Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, even though he's now the clear-cut No. 1 receiver for the Bills. After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Diggs wanted out of Minnesota because he wasn't on the same page as Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, as evidenced by his 94 targets in 2019.

Even though he's heading to an offense where he'll be the top option, he'll face serious hurdles from a productivity standpoint. Buffalo QB Josh Allen can make better use of Diggs' over-the-top speed with his arm strength, but that will come at the price of overall target quality. Plus, Diggs will now be moving from a dome as his home field to arguably the worst weather conditions in the NFL. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 32 wide receiver for 2020.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy football rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.