Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Justin Pugh talks Kyler Murray and Deandre Hopkins ( 1:59 )

Philip Rivers and Tom Brady have been centerpieces of Fantasy football lineups. Even though both are coming off down seasons, owners hope a major change of scenery leads to them providing value again, sending them up the 2020 Fantasy football rankings. Brady signed with the Buccaneers during the offseason and is going in the sixth-round of standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues. Meanwhile, Rivers inked a deal with the Colts and has been a 13th-round pick on average. Can you trust either during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep?

Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on: Steelers running back James Conner. After putting up 1,470 yards from scrimmage and scoring 13 touchdowns on his way to the Pro Bowl in 2018, Conner missed five games with a shoulder injury and another with a quad strain a year ago. He finished 2019 with only 715 yards from scrimmage and seven scores.

However, Conner returns healthy in 2020 and should have the benefit of running against lighter boxes this season with Ben Roethlisberger back in the lineup to make the Steelers' passing attack more threatening. The model projects that Conner averages close to double-digit points per game and finishes as the No. 16 running back in all of Fantasy football this season, a high-end RB2.

Another surprise: The model is fading Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, even though he was a top-10 wide receiver last year. Since joining the Cowboys in the middle of the 2018 season, Cooper has averaged 76.6 yards per game and scored 14 touchdowns in 25 contests.

However, he saw his target rate drop from 8.4 per game to 7.4 from 2018 to 2019 with the emergence of Michael Gallup in the Cowboys' offense. After Dallas drafted CeeDee Lamb in the 2020 NFL Draft, Cooper is likely to see his targets eaten into once again this season. That's why SportsLine's model ranks him as its No. 16 wide receiver for the 2020 NFL season, outside the WR1 conversation.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy football rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.