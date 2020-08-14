Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: What model the NFL should follow to prevent the spread of COVID-19 ( 2:12 )

Saints receiver Michael Thomas turned in a monster performance in 2019, leading the NFL with 149 receptions and 1,725 receiving yards. Thomas also caught nine touchdowns to tie for fourth in the league, and his output gave Fantasy owners a monster performance every week despite his high preseason ranking. Thomas, who has gone over 1,000 receiving yards in all four of his NFL seasons, is once again poised to be among the top players in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings. But how high can he go, and where should you rank Thomas during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep?

Thomas' quarterback, Drew Brees, is healthy entering his 20th NFL season despite throwing for just 2,979 yards in an injury-shortened 2019 campaign. Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on: Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The third-year pro from Wyoming solidified his spot as Buffalo's leader in 2019, throwing for 3,089 yards and 20 touchdowns against nine interceptions. That was over a 1,000-yard jump from his rookie season and he tossed twice as many touchdowns as the previous year.

Allen led the Bills back to the NFL playoffs for the first time in three years. The team added receiver Stefon Diggs from the Vikings, giving the team even more offensive firepower. The model agrees, ranking Allen as the No. 4 quarterback in its 2020 Fantasy football quarterback rankings, behind only Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott.

Another surprise: The model is fading Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, even though the 26-year-old had a career-high 98 catches for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 despite poor quarterback play. He did that by obliterating man-to-man coverage, with a 79.3 percent success rate that led the NFL.

However, the Bears don't want to be nearly as reliant on Robinson in 2020 as they look to reboot their running game and get other pass-catchers like Anthony Miller, Tarik Cohen and Cordarrelle Patterson more involved in the offense. Chicago also added Ted Ginn Jr. and Jimmy Graham during the offseason. A more diverse offense will likely lead to fewer overall targets for Robinson. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 22 wide receiver for 2020 a year after he finished as the No. 11 Fantasy wideout.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

