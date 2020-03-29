2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Model that beat experts says draft Josh Allen, avoid Keenan Allen

The 2020 Fantasy football rankings have seen a major shakeup after a number of proven quarterbacks found new homes. The biggest name on the move is six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who now joins Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay. Brady will certainly be among the more intriguing 2020 Fantasy football picks alongside wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who both recorded over 1,000 receiving yards last season. Brady has thrown 28 or more touchdowns in five of his last six seasons, but how will his new scenery affect his 2020 Fantasy football ADP?

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers.

One player the model is high on in 2020: Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The 23-year-old signal caller is coming off an impressive season that saw him throw for 3,089 yards and 20 touchdowns while running for 510 yards and nine more scores. Allen's dual-threat ability led Buffalo to the playoffs for just the second time since the 1999 season.

The Bills also brought in wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who recorded over 1,000 receiving yards his last two seasons in Minnesota. Diggs has also caught eight or more touchdowns in two of his last three seasons, which bodes well for Allen's ability to take the next step and become one of the top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts. SportsLine's model says Allen will finish the season as a top-five quarterback and outperform fellow household names like Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Drew Brees.

The model is fading Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, even though he's been one of the most productive receivers in Fantasy football over the last three seasons. In fact, SportsLine's model says Allen stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at his position. He's a player to avoid drafting with one of your early 2020 Fantasy football picks.

Allen has been a Fantasy football stalwart over the past few years, recording over 1,100 yards and six touchdowns the last three seasons. However, Allen and the Chargers' offense will now be without quarterback Philip Rivers, who has thrown at least 28 touchdowns in six of his last seven seasons. The Chargers have yet to add a quarterback in free agency, and it remains to be seen if Los Angeles will go ahead with Tyrod Taylor under center or select a quarterback in the NFL Draft. Taylor failed to throw more than 20 touchdown passes in his three seasons as a starter in Buffalo, which doesn't bode well for Allen's Fantasy value.

