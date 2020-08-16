Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Jake Delhomme talks Christian McCaffrey ( 1:58 )

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been a workhorse through his first four seasons, rushing for 5,405 yards and 40 touchdowns in 56 games. Elliott's 2019 was especially strong, as he ran for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns after signing a contract extension days before the season started. Elliott will undoubtedly be among the top running backs in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings, but where should you target him during your Fantasy football draft prep?

With Elliott, Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey, 2020 should be a banner year for running backs. Beyond them, though, which 2020 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts do you need to know about? Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on: Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The third-year pro from Wyoming solidified his spot as Buffalo's leader in 2019, throwing for 3,089 yards and 20 touchdowns against nine interceptions. That was over a 1,000-yard jump from his rookie season and he tossed twice as many touchdowns as the previous year.

Allen led the Bills back to the NFL playoffs for the first time in three years. The team added receiver Stefon Diggs from the Vikings, giving the team even more offensive firepower. The model agrees, ranking Allen as the No. 4 quarterback in its 2020 Fantasy football quarterback rankings, behind only Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott.

Another surprise: The model is fading Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, even though the 32-year-old enjoyed a renaissance season in Tennessee last year, throwing for 2,742 yards and 22 touchdowns after replacing Marcus Mariota. While Tannehill was nothing short of magical at times for the Titans in 2019, he is due for significant regression in 2020.

Tannehill hasn't played a full season since 2015, while his 9.6 yards per completion in 2019 were 2.5 over his career average. Between that aberration and Tannehill's 70.3 completion percentage (almost seven points higher than his career numbers), it is easy to see how NFL defenses are more likely to adjust to Tannehill than he is likely to continue to shine. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 17 quarterback for 2020, well outside the QB1 conversation.

