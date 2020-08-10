Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: What model the NFL should follow to prevent the spread of COVID-19 ( 2:12 )

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is coming off an MVP season in which he threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,206 yards and another seven scores. Jackson and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will vie for the No. 1 spot in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings at QB, while Michael Thomas, Julio Jones and Davante Adams are among the top options at wide receiver. Who should you target during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep?

Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley will all be among the top Fantasy football picks, but which 2020 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts do you need to know about? Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on: Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. After catching 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns in a breakout 2018 campaign, nothing went right for Smith-Schuster in 2019. He lost starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger early in the season and then battled toe, knee and head injuries before finishing with 42 catches for 552 yards and three touchdowns.

However, Smith-Schuster is healthy heading into 2020, and so is Roethlisberger, which means the needle is pointing up again for the 23-year-old. After ranking 36th in yards after the catch in 2019, Smith-Schuster should see vastly improved target quality that frees him up to get back to his 2018 form when he led the NFL in yards after the catch. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 12 wide receiver for 2020 after ranking as the No. 65 Fantasy receiver in 2019.

Another surprise: The model is fading Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, even though the 26-year-old had a career-high 98 catches for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 despite poor quarterback play. He did that by obliterating man-to-man coverage, with a 79.3 percent success rate that led the NFL.

However, the Bears don't want to be nearly as reliant on Robinson in 2020 as they look to reboot their running game and get other pass-catchers like Anthony Miller, Tarik Cohen and Cordarrelle Patterson more involved in the offense. Chicago also added Ted Ginn Jr. and Jimmy Graham during the offseason. A more diverse offense will likely lead to fewer overall targets for Robinson. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 22 wide receiver for 2020 a year after he finished as the No. 11 Fantasy wideout.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy football rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.