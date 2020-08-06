Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: What model the NFL should follow to prevent the spread of COVID-19 ( 2:12 )

The NFL season is approaching quickly. Now that the deadline for opting out due to COVID-19 has passed, NFL rosters are taking shape. Without a preseason to get a look at how free agents and 2020 Fantasy football rookies are gelling with their new teams, owners will be flying blind to an extent. Tom Brady joined the Buccaneers this offseason and Rob Gronkowski will be joining him in Tampa Bay, but can you trust either in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

How much value will Brady add to a Buccaneers offense that already ranked third in the NFL in 2020, and will Gronkowski's presence cut into Mike Evans' or Chris Godwin's targets? A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2020 can help you address those issues ahead of your drafts. Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

One player the model is high on: Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake. Arizona traded for Drake during the middle of the 2019 season after enduring a rash of injuries at running back and the move paid immediate dividends. Drake put up 162 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown in his first appearance against the 49ers and finished with 814 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in his final eight games.

Now, Drake will be the unquestioned No. 1 option after Arizona dealt David Johnson this offseason as part of the DeAndre Hopkins trade. Drake scored seven times and ran for 363 yards when he was dominating the workload during the final three games of the 2019 season. That's why the model predicts he finishes as a top-12 running back and puts up more than 1,200 yards from scrimmage.

Another surprise: The model is fading Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, even though the 26-year-old had a career-high 98 catches for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 despite poor quarterback play. He did that by obliterating man-to-man coverage, with a 79.3 percent success rate that led the NFL.

However, the Bears don't want to be nearly as reliant on Robinson in 2020 as they look to reboot their running game and get other pass-catchers like Anthony Miller, Tarik Cohen and Cordarrelle Patterson more involved in the offense. Chicago also added Ted Ginn Jr. and Jimmy Graham during the offseason. A more diverse offense will likely lead to fewer overall targets for Robinson. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 22 wide receiver for 2020 a year after he finished as the No. 11 Fantasy wideout.

