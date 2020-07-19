Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: What model the NFL should follow to prevent the spread of COVID-19 ( 2:12 )

The new NFL season is just around the corner and when training camps open this month, it will be the first opportunity for coaches to get an extended look at their new teams after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of rookie minicamps and OTAs. Quarterback Dak Prescott will have a new weapon to work with after the Cowboys spent a first-round pick on Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Where should Prescott and Lamb be in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

Knowing where exactly Prescott and some of the other high-value targets in the Cowboys' offense belong among your 2020 Fantasy football picks could be difficult.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on: Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake. Arizona traded for Drake during the middle of the 2019 season after enduring a rash of injuries at running back and the move paid immediate dividends. Drake put up 162 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown in his first appearance against the 49ers and finished with 814 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in his final eight games.

Now, Drake will be the unquestioned No. 1 option after Arizona dealt David Johnson this offseason as part of the DeAndre Hopkins trade. Drake scored seven times and ran for 363 yards when he was dominating the workload during the final three games of the 2019 season. That's why the model predicts he finishes as a top-12 running back and puts up more than 1,200 yards from scrimmage.

Another surprise: The model is fading Steelers running back James Conner, even though he's two years removed from a breakout in which he put up 1,470 yards from scrimmage and scored 13 touchdowns. Knee, ankle, quad and shoulder injuries derailed his 2019 season by limiting him to just 10 games and slowing him down even when he was in the lineup.

Conner had just 715 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns last season while seeing drops in yards per carry (4.5 to 4.0), yards per catch (9.0 to 7.4) and breakaway run rate (7.0 to 3.4). The model says Conner will finish as the No. 26 running back in its 2020 Fantasy football rankings despite going in the fourth round on average of CBS Sports 2020 Fantasy football drafts.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league?