After drafting Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones in the first round of the 2018 and 2019 NFL Drafts, the Giants are hoping that former Patriots wide receivers coach Joe Judge can maximize the offense's potential in 2020. Owners are listening closely for news out of Giants training camp to figure out where players like Barkley, Jones, Evan Engram, Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard belong in their 2020 Fantasy football rankings. Barkley is a first-round lock, but the other players are mid-to-late round picks with significant upside.

How should you approach them during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep, and what production can you expect?

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on: Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake. After backing up Derrick Henry, T.J. Yeldon and Eddie Lacy at Alabama, Drake was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dolphins. He showed flashes of big-play ability but was rarely leaned on in Miami.

However, after a midseason 2019 trade to the Cardinals, who had been decimated by injuries, Drake took advantage of a major opportunity by proving that he can produce as No. 1 running back. Drake put up 814 yards from scrimmage and scored eight times in eight games as Arizona's starter. With David Johnson traded during the offseason, he's in line to be the top running back in Kliff Kingsbury's offense again. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 14 running back for 2020, a high-end RB2, after he finished as the No. 18 runner in 2019.

Another surprise: The model is fading Jets running back Le'Veon Bell, even though he was once was of the most productive running backs in Fantasy football. A 2018 season lost to a contract dispute cost those who had spent a first-round pick on him, and he looked rusty in his return to action in 2019.

Bell averaged just 3.2 yards per carry and had just 789 yards rushing and three touchdowns in his first season with the Jets. He supplemented that with 66 catches for 461 yards and a score, but his yards per reception dipped to just 7.0. Bell is being drafted in the third round of standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues, but the model predicts he will finish as the No. 21 Fantasy running back for 2020, a low-end RB2.

