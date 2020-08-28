Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Jake Delhomme talks Christian McCaffrey ( 1:58 )

Stacking is often associated with DFS, but it's also been an effective season-long Fantasy football strategy for years. The Cowboys have a talented offensive line and a loaded skill group that now includes Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers added Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Ke'Shawn Vaughn to an offense that ranked No. 3 in the NFL in scoring a year ago and already had Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Which players should be high up in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings? And which teams should you fade during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep?

Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on: Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake. After backing up Derrick Henry, T.J. Yeldon and Eddie Lacy at Alabama, Drake was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dolphins. He showed flashes of big-play ability but was rarely leaned on in Miami.

However, after a midseason 2019 trade to the Cardinals, who had been decimated by injuries, Drake took advantage of a major opportunity by proving that he can produce as No. 1 running back. Drake put up 814 yards from scrimmage and scored eight times in eight games as Arizona's starter. With David Johnson traded during the offseason, he's in line to be the top running back in Kliff Kingsbury's offense again. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 14 running back for 2020, a high-end RB2, after he finished as the No. 18 runner in 2019.

Another surprise: The model is fading Ravens running back Mark Ingram, even though he finished as a top-10 back a year ago. The former Heisman Trophy winner who spent eight years with the Saints had a monster first season in Baltimore in 2019. Ingram rushed for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 26 receptions for 247 yards and five more scores.

However, Ingram only had 228 touches in 2019 because quarterback Lamar Jackson carried the ball 176 times, Gus Edwards had 140 touches and Justice Hill had 66. Now, in addition to Ingram already having to fight for carries with three talented runners as he pushes into his 30s, the Ravens spent a second-round pick on Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in the 2020 NFL Draft. Even if Ingram is still productive on a per-touch basis, he's almost certain to see fewer opportunities in 2020. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 22 running back for next season, a back-end RB2.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy football rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.