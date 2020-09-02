Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Justin Pugh talks Kyler Murray and Deandre Hopkins ( 1:59 )

After taking the Fantasy football world by surprise when they released Leonard Fournette earlier this week, the Jaguars will now turn to a running back stable that includes Chris Thompson, Ryquell Armstead, Devine Ozigbo, James Robinson and Nathan Cottrell. Could any of them be among the biggest 2020 Fantasy football sleepers? Where should every NFL running back be in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings? Meanwhile, Fournette still has the potential to be productive depending on where he lands after two 1,000-yard rushing seasons in the last three years.

A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2020 can help you make major decisions land also help identify the 2020 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts you need to know before you go on the clock. Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

One player the model is high on: Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown. "Hollywood" lived up to his big-play reputation early in his rookie season, catching four passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 1 throttling of the Dolphins. However, a Week 5 ankle sprain led to two missed games and kept him on the injury report for a total of seven weeks.

He'd eventually finish with 46 catches for 584 yards and seven scores in 2019, but was one of Baltimore's few bright spots in a divisional-round loss to the Titans with seven catches for 126 yards. This season, he's healthy and Baltimore's strong running game is sure to suck safeties into the box to open things up for Brown downfield. That's why SportsLine's model ranks him as its No. 14 wide receiver for 2020.

Another surprise: The model is fading Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, even though he was a top-10 wide receiver last year. Since joining the Cowboys in the middle of the 2018 season, Cooper has averaged 76.6 yards per game and scored 14 touchdowns in 25 contests.

However, he saw his target rate drop from 8.4 per game to 7.4 from 2018 to 2019 with the emergence of Michael Gallup in the Cowboys' offense. After Dallas drafted CeeDee Lamb in the 2020 NFL Draft, Cooper is likely to see his targets eaten into once again this season. That's why SportsLine's model ranks him as its No. 16 wide receiver for the 2020 NFL season, outside the WR1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

