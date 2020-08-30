Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Jake Delhomme talks Christian McCaffrey ( 1:58 )

The Rams went from looking like an emerging dynasty in 2017 and 2018 to a disappointing 2019. As owners prepare for the new season, they're wondering where to put every Rams player in their 2020 Fantasy football rankings. Sean McVay is an offensive innovator, but Jared Goff's development stagnated in his fourth season, while Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks are gone after their productivity fell off. Should you consider any Rams with your 2020 Fantasy football picks? Or will they be among the season's 2020 Fantasy football busts?

Who are the other potential 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts you need to know as you wrap up your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep? Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on: Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown. "Hollywood" lived up to his big-play reputation early in his rookie season, catching four passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 1 throttling of the Dolphins. However, a Week 5 ankle sprain led to two missed games and kept him on the injury report for a total of seven weeks.

He'd eventually finish with 46 catches for 584 yards and seven scores in 2019, but was one of Baltimore's few bright spots in a divisional-round loss to the Titans with seven catches for 126 yards. This season, he's healthy and Baltimore's strong running game is sure to suck safeties into the box to open things up for Brown downfield. That's why SportsLine's model ranks him as its No. 14 wide receiver for 2020.

Another surprise: The model is fading Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, even though he has a new offensive coordinator, Kevin Stefanski, and is a former Heisman winner. After an encouraging rookie season with numbers that appeared to solidify after Freddie Kitchens took over as the interim head coach, Mayfield was tabbed for success in 2019. Mayfield was a fifth-round pick in 2019 Fantasy football drafts, but wound up regressing significantly.

The former Heisman Trophy winner saw his completion rate drop from 63.8 percent to 59.4 from Year 1 to Year 2 and threw 22 touchdowns against 21 interceptions a season ago. His clean pocket completion percentage of 65.4 percent ranked 35th among quarterbacks last season, but some pundits are expecting Mayfield to bounce back under former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski. The model isn't buying it and ranks Mayfield as its No. 15 starting quarterback for 2020, outside QB1 discussion.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy football rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.