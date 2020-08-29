Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Jake Delhomme talks Christian McCaffrey ( 1:58 )

The NFL season is just around the corner, and owners everywhere are analyzing their 2020 Fantasy football strategy. Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott have been the first three players off the board in standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues so far this year, but who can provide the most value after the consensus top three is up for debate. Michael Thomas, Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, Patrick Mahomes and Alvin Kamara all have a 2020 Fantasy football ADP between six and eight, but who should you trust in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

Which 2020 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts should you watch out for? Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on: Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown. "Hollywood" lived up to his big-play reputation early in his rookie season, catching four passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 1 throttling of the Dolphins. However, a Week 5 ankle sprain led to two missed games and kept him on the injury report for a total of seven weeks.

He'd eventually finish with 46 catches for 584 yards and seven scores in 2019, but was one of Baltimore's few bright spots in a divisional-round loss to the Titans with seven catches for 126 yards. This season, he's healthy and Baltimore's strong running game is sure to suck safeties into the box to open things up for Brown downfield. That's why SportsLine's model ranks him as its No. 14 wide receiver for 2020.

Another surprise: The model is fading Ravens running back Mark Ingram, even though he finished as a top-10 back a year ago. The former Heisman Trophy winner who spent eight years with the Saints had a monster first season in Baltimore in 2019. Ingram rushed for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 26 receptions for 247 yards and five more scores.

However, Ingram only had 228 touches in 2019 because quarterback Lamar Jackson carried the ball 176 times, Gus Edwards had 140 touches and Justice Hill had 66. Now, in addition to Ingram already having to fight for carries with three talented runners as he pushes into his 30s, the Ravens spent a second-round pick on Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in the 2020 NFL Draft. Even if Ingram is still productive on a per-touch basis, he's almost certain to see fewer opportunities in 2020. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 22 running back for next season, a back-end RB2.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy football rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.