The NFL season is approaching rapidly and as training camps continue at a methodical pace thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, one positive is that there have been fewer Fantasy football injuries than in past seasons. Rams running back Darrell Henderson was expected to compete with Cam Akers, Malcolm Brown and John Kelly for carries in 2020, but a low-grade hamstring injury has put his Week 1 in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams will attempt to play through a torn labrum this season, but how should you approach every player during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep?

Henderson and Williams were both further down in many 2020 Fantasy football rankings, but injuries will continue to mount as Week 1 approaches. Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

One player the model is high on: Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown. "Hollywood" lived up to his big-play reputation early in his rookie season, catching four passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 1 throttling of the Dolphins. However, a Week 5 ankle sprain led to two missed games and kept him on the injury report for a total of seven weeks.

He'd eventually finish with 46 catches for 584 yards and seven scores in 2019, but was one of Baltimore's few bright spots in a divisional-round loss to the Titans with seven catches for 126 yards. This season, he's healthy and Baltimore's strong running game is sure to suck safeties into the box to open things up for Brown downfield. That's why SportsLine's model ranks him as its No. 14 wide receiver for 2020.

Another surprise: The model is fading Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, even though he broke out last season with 43 receptions in the final five weeks of the season. Throughout his first three seasons, Higbee showed flashes of being a capable receiving tight end but was largely used in tandem with Gerald Everett.

Now, Higbee is being looked upon as a potential TE1, but Everett's return plus the addition of fourth-round pick Brycen Hopkins is likely to put a damper on those aspirations. Higbee should see more targets in 2020 as a reward for the way he played down the stretch, but he'll still cede snaps. That's why the model lists him as its No. 13 tight end for the upcoming season, out of TE1 consideration.

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

