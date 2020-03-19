2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Model that beat experts says draft Miles Sanders, avoid Aaron Rodgers

The Fantasy football landscape has changed drastically since the end of last season. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who finished the 2019 campaign with 104 receptions for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns, is now a member of the Arizona Cardinals. Will Hopkins' presence help Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray take the next step and be among the top quarterbacks in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings? Or will Murray experience a "sophomore slump" and be one of the 2020 Fantasy football busts?

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on in 2020: Eagles running back Miles Sanders, who averaged 4.6 yards per carry during his rookie season.

Sanders received at least 10 carries in seven of his last eight regular season games in 2019 and he's expected to be the lead back in Philadelphia after Jordan Howard agreed to a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Sanders averaged over 75 yards in his last five regular season contests and also proved to be a lethal pass-catching threat out of the backfield, hauling in 23 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns during that five-game stretch. SportsLine's model sees him taking another step forward in 2020 and is projecting Sanders will finish the season as a top-15 running back.

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's thrown for over 4,000 yards and at least 25 touchdowns in three of the last four seasons, stumbles big-time and barely crack the top 15 QBs. He's a player to avoid at all costs.

Rodgers is coming off a season that saw him throw for 4,002 yards, 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He's now thrown six interceptions or fewer in each of the last three seasons. However, the Packers proved they wanted to be a run-first team in 2019, which led to the 36-year-old signal caller failing to throw more than one touchdown pass nine times last season.

