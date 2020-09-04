Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Justin Pugh talks Kyler Murray and Deandre Hopkins ( 1:59 )

The 2020 NFL schedule begins on Thursday, September 10, with millions of Fantasy football drafts scheduled to take place before the Chiefs and Texans tee it up. 2020 Fantasy football draft prep is in full swing, and there's plenty of news coming out of training camps. Bears running back David Montgomery strained his groin and could sit out Week 1. Where should he be in your 2020 Fantasy football picks given his uncertain timetable? The Bears don't have another back capable of three-down productivity like Montgomery, but could Tarik Cohen or Ryan Nall take advantage of the opportunities created by his injury?

A reliable set of 2020 Fantasy football rankings can answer questions like that and also identify the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts who will make or break the upcoming season. Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on: Eagles running back Miles Sanders. The former second-round pick had an excellent rookie season with 818 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to go along with 50 catches for 508 yards and three more scores. Now, he's cemented as Philadelphia's No. 1 running back and his upside is huge for 2020.

Sanders went from playing fewer than 50 percent of snaps in eight of his first nine games to playing well over 70 percent in his final seven games of the season. He should see a similar workload in 2020, which would put him on pace for well over 300 touches. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 10 running back for the 2020 season, an RB1.

Another surprise: The model is fading Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, even though he was a top-10 wide receiver last year. Since joining the Cowboys in the middle of the 2018 season, Cooper has averaged 76.6 yards per game and scored 14 touchdowns in 25 contests.

However, he saw his target rate drop from 8.4 per game to 7.4 from 2018 to 2019 with the emergence of Michael Gallup in the Cowboys' offense. After Dallas drafted CeeDee Lamb in the 2020 NFL Draft, Cooper is likely to see his targets eaten into once again this season. That's why SportsLine's model ranks him as its No. 16 wide receiver for the 2020 NFL season, outside the WR1 conversation.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy football rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.