2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Model that beat experts says draft Rob Gronkowski, avoid DeVante Parker

Tight end Rob Gronkowski surprisingly retired from the NFL prior to the 2019 season after arguably the most impressive nine-year stretch in the history of the position. Now, it appears that Gronkowski will reunite with longtime quarterback Tom Brady after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded a fourth-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for Gronkowski's rights and a seventh-round pick on Tuesday. The 30-year-old now immediately jumps back into the 2020 Fantasy football rankings.

Where do Gronkowski and Brady belong among your 2020 Fantasy football picks? And will there be enough passes thrown in Bruce Arians' offense for Brady to keep Gronkowski, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin all productive? Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on: Gronkowski. He caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in nine seasons with the Patriots despite missing 28 games over his last seven campaigns. And for the majority of his time with the Patriots, he was the focal point of opposing teams' game plans as the most dominant play-making threat.

Now, he joins an offense that already has two Pro Bowl wide receivers in Evans and Godwin despite the fact that they played the 2019 season with Winston, who led the league in picks with 30, as their quarterback. Brady had already elevated the entire offense's profile; now, Gronkowski adds another layer to what is suddenly one of the most-hyped teams in football. The model says that Gronkowski manages a monster year with 65 catches for 1,100 yards and seven touchdowns and finishes as the No. 2 tight end in its 2020 Fantasy football rankings.

The model is fading Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker. He was a breakout Fantasy star in 2019, putting together a 72-1,202-9 receiving line that made him the sixth-highest Fantasy producer at his position. But if you're expecting Parker to be a WR1 again in 2020, SportsLine's model instead projects he'll be one of the 2020 Fantasy football busts you'll want to avoid.

History says he likely won't be able to replicate those numbers because 2019 was the first season he was able to stay on the field for 16 games. And while the Dolphins are expected to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, it'll likely take time for Parker to build chemistry with a rookie playing behind a rebuilding offensive line.

SportsLine's model lists Parker at No. 21 in its Fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2020, behind players like Tyler Lockett, A.J. Brown and Courtland Sutton, so he's a player you should avoid early in drafts.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get early 2020 Fantasy football rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.