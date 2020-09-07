Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Justin Pugh talks Kyler Murray and Deandre Hopkins ( 1:59 )

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already made waves during the offseason by signing Tom Brady and trading for Rob Gronkowski. Last week, the franchise took another step towards fielding the NFL's top offense by signing former Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette shortly after he'd been waived by Jacksonville. The Buccaneers now add Brady, Gronkowski and Fournette to a skill group that already included Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Ronald Jones and O.J. Howard, but where should every Bucs player be in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

A reliable set of 2020 Fantasy football rankings can help you figure out exactly where to target any player you're interested in and also help you identify the 2020 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts you'll need to be aware of. Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

One player the model is high on: Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. The four-time Pro Bowler is coming off his worst season, catching 45 passes for 501 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games after battling a calf tear and a quad strain during the season.

However, Hilton appears to be healthy again and will hope to build a rapport with new starting quarterback Philip Rivers after a year in which the Colts' offense seemed to stall under Jacoby Brissett. Hilton ranked 51st among wide receivers in average target accuracy and 56th in average target quality last season; both numbers should improve with Rivers at the helm. That's why the model ranks Hilton as its No. 18 wide receiver for the 2020 season, a rock-solid WR2.

Another surprise: The model is fading Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore, even though the third-year pro from Maryland was a breakout star in 2019, recording 87 catches for 1,175 yards. In two seasons in Charlotte, Moore has racked up 217 receptions for 1,963 yards and six TDs.

But his lack of scoring has limited his ceiling. Moore will have a new quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater and new coach in Matt Rhule this season, but his usage is unlikely to change. SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets agree, ranking Moore outside the top 20 wide receivers and behind players like T.Y. Hilton, Courtland Sutton and Terry McLaurin, who are all going multiple rounds later.

