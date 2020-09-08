Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Justin Pugh talks Kyler Murray and Deandre Hopkins ( 1:59 )

With many teams implementing a running back by committee approach, touches are one of the most important metrics in Fantasy football. Which running backs in committees should be high up in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings? The Rams, Ravens, 49ers, Broncos, and Washington are just a few of the teams who have at least three running backs fighting fiercely for opportunities. A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2020 is critical in deciding which runners in each backfield you should target during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep.

Can veterans like Adrian Peterson, Malcolm Brown, Mark Ingram, Tevin Coleman and Melvin Gordon provide value, or will backs with less tread on the tires like Antonio Gibson, Cam Akers, J.K. Dobbins, Raheem Mostert and Phillip Lindsay shine? Are there any 2020 Fantasy football sleepers at running back? Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

One player the model is high on: Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. The four-time Pro Bowler is coming off his worst season, catching 45 passes for 501 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games after battling a calf tear and a quad strain during the season.

However, Hilton appears to be healthy again and will hope to build a rapport with new starting quarterback Philip Rivers after a year in which the Colts' offense seemed to stall under Jacoby Brissett. Hilton ranked 51st among wide receivers in average target accuracy and 56th in average target quality last season; both numbers should improve with Rivers at the helm. That's why the model ranks Hilton as its No. 18 wide receiver for the 2020 season, a rock-solid WR2.

Another surprise: The model is fading Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, even though he's a Heisman Trophy winner and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's coming off a historic season with LSU. Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns in 2019 against stout SEC defenses and also added 368 yards rushing and five scores on the ground.

That's led to him being drafted in the 11th round on average in standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues, but there will be growing pains for the rookie on a Bengals offense that ranked 30th in the NFL in scoring and 26th in total yardage. Even with talent at the skill positions, Burrow will be playing behind a largely unchanged offensive line that gave up 48 sacks last season. That's why the model ranks him behind quarterbacks like Ryan Tannehill and Gardner Minshew, who are both being drafted at least a round later on average.

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

