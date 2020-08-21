Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Jake Delhomme talks Christian McCaffrey ( 1:58 )

Bruce Arians fielded explosive offenses when he was the head coach of the Cardinals. In his first season at the helm of the Buccaneers, he continued to prove that his aggression offensively could yield impressive results. The Buccaneers ranked third in the NFL in scoring and third in total offense, as quarterback Jameis Winston threw for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns, while Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both turned in 1,000-yard receiving seasons. With the arrival of new quarterback Tom Brady, where should the Bucs be in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Evans, Godwin and running back Ronald Jones are all climbing the Fantasy football rankings 2020 as we head towards draft season. Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

One player the model is high on: Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The former Ohio State star was a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but he very quickly made an impression when he got to camp in Washington and earned a major role from the outset of the season.

McLaurin caught five passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 and finished with 58 catches for 919 yards and seven scores on the season despite missing time because of a hamstring injury and a concussion. McLaurin should be healthy in 2020 and his relationship with presumed starter Dwayne Haskins should help to increase the number of targets he sees in 2020. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 19 wide receiver, a solid WR2.

Another surprise: The model is fading Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker, even though he finished as the No. 6 wide receiver in standard CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues last season. The 27-year-old finally lived up to the first-round hype in 2019 with 72 catches for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns.

However, Parker's productivity didn't begin until after undrafted rookie Preston Williams tore his ACL in Week 9. From that point on, Parker was targeted at least 10 times in six of the final eight games after reaching that mark just once with Williams in the lineup. All four of his 100-yard receiving games came in the second half of the season. With Williams set to return in 2020, the model ranks Parker as its No. 30 wide receiver for the upcoming season.

