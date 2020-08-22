Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Jake Delhomme talks Christian McCaffrey ( 1:58 )

The 2020 NFL schedule opens on Sept. 10 with the Chiefs against the Texans on Thursday night. Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire had his path to becoming the No. 1 back in Kansas City paved when Damien Williams opted out due to COVID-19 concerns, but where should you place him in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings? Meanwhile, David Johnson is battling Duke Johnson for touches in Houston after an offseason trade, but should either be among your 2020 Fantasy football picks?

A reliable set of 2020 Fantasy football cheat sheets can help you make savvy draft decisions and lead you to the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts who will define the season. Before determining your 2020 Fantasy football strategy, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on: Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The former Ohio State star was a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but he very quickly made an impression when he got to camp in Washington and earned a major role from the outset of the season.

McLaurin caught five passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 and finished with 58 catches for 919 yards and seven scores on the season despite missing time because of a hamstring injury and a concussion. McLaurin should be healthy in 2020 and his relationship with presumed starter Dwayne Haskins should help to increase the number of targets he sees in 2020. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 19 wide receiver, a solid WR2.

Another surprise: The model is fading Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, even though he's now the clear-cut No. 1 receiver for the Bills. After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Diggs wanted out of Minnesota because he wasn't on the same page as Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, as evidenced by his 94 targets in 2019.

Even though he's heading to an offense where he'll be the top option, he'll face serious hurdles from a productivity standpoint. Buffalo QB Josh Allen can make better use of Diggs' over-the-top speed with his arm strength, but that will come at the price of overall target quality. Plus, Diggs will now be moving from a dome as his home field to arguably the worst weather conditions in the NFL. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 32 wide receiver for 2020.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy football rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.