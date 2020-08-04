Watch Now: Jamey Eisenberg's Running Back Sleepers ( 4:00 )

In a normal NFL season, backing up the stud running back you take in Round 1 or 2 of your Fantasy draft isn't always that important. But this isn't a normal year. We're about to embark on a season where players could get ruled out without much prior notice. The pandemic has already placed prominent players on a reserved/COVID-19 list, and unfortunately, more are sure to follow.

Add that to the high rate in which rushers tend to get hurt to begin with, and it makes sense to connect your running backs for the entirety of the 2020 campaign. Just how serious should you be about grabbing more than one running back from the same team? That's what this rank list is for -- to recommend which investments are worth making versus those that aren't.

Draft Day cost is a huge factor, which is why Kareem Hunt (who would cost a top-75 pick) isn't at the top of the list. It would be nice if you had Hunt and Nick Chubb on the same Fantasy team, but you shouldn't feel as if you HAVE to draft the duo if you get Chubb first. Someone is going to draft Hunt as a likely starter.

Another huge factor is expected opportunity in the event of a starter's injury. If Dalvin Cook gets hurt again, Alexander Mattison would theoretically handle nearly all of his reps in a running back friendly offense. That's eons better than what would happen with the Jets, where Frank Gore would almost certainly share touches if Le'Veon Bell missed time.

And finally, there's talent. The Fantasy Gods would be cruel to take Christian McCaffrey off the field, but if it happened, Reggie Bonnafon would be lucky to produce even 50% of McCaffrey's numbers. So why stash him when someone on another team would be better?

At the very least, use the power rankings to determine which running back tandems are worth targeting at their Draft Averages. Some are better combos than others.

Backup RB Power Rankings