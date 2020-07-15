Watch Now: Time to Schein: Top 3 most complete NFL teams ( 3:04 )

Ever wish you could find just one place for all of your 2020 Fantasy Football running back research? You don't have to wish any longer. Below you'll find everything you need to know about the running back position. From second-year breakouts like Miles Sanders and Josh Jacobs to deep sleepers like Darrell Henderson and Ryquell Armstead. And yes, there will be busts as well.

While we've jam-packed all the re-draft information we can into one article, you'll have to settle for links for the Dynasty content. Our Dynasty running back rankings are here and our Dynasty Tiers can be found here.

Before we get to the potential league-winners, it's worthwhile to take a quick look at the state of the position. Elite running backs have never been more valuable, at least partially because the number of true workhorse running backs seems to shrink every year. Below you'll see just six running backs projected for 270 carries, and that's a 16-game projection. The flip side of that is that running backs are getting more work in the passing game than they ever have. We have a dozen backs projected for at least 50 catches and 28 backs with more than two catches per game.

The Fantasy Football Today podcast crew went deep with the running backs earlier this week. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here,

While it's true that these factors make running backs more important in the early rounds, there's another strange dynamic at work; the position looks pretty deep in a lot of ways. That's because we just got an influx of talent with the likes of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jonathan Taylor and the 2020 rookie class. But most of those backs landed in places where they have major competition for touches, and Covid-19 has shortened the offseason to the point where we expect most of the veterans to start Week 1. This creates a weird dynamic where potential starting backs like Damien Williams, Marlon Mack and Kerryon Johnson are available after Round 5. In other words, you don't totally have to give up on the idea of Zero-RB quite yet. Speaking of strategy ...

Running back draft strategy

Unless you really enjoy being contrarian, this is probably the year to start with at least one running back in the first two rounds. In fact, the preferred build in 2020 is to take a running back with each of your first two picks before turning your attention to the value at receiver in Rounds 3-5. How soon you take your third running back is really dependent on how confident you feel in your top two. If you land a pair of stud running backs in the first two rounds, it would be perfectly fine to wait until the sixth or seventh round to scoop up your third back. But if you started with a receiver and only took one back in the first three rounds, you should probably plan on taking a pair of backs in the fourth and fifth round.

In the middle or later rounds it's important to get a good mix of floor and upside, but you also have to consider time of year more this year than others. For a team with only one solid starter, backs like Williams, Mack and Johnson have some serious appeal, but it's even better if you pair them with guys like J.K. Dobbins or Ryquell Armstead, who have a better chance of finishing strong than starting strong. This is especially true for Zero-RB teams, which we'll get into a little more in depth later in this piece.

As for the total number of backs you need to draft, I wouldn't want fewer than five on any standard CBS team, and I'd want a lot more than that if I didn't feel great about both of my starters.

Now, let's get into sleepers, breakouts, and busts:

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Tevin Coleman RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 93rd RB RNK 39th PROJ PTS 116 SOS 13 ADP 103.3 2019 Stats RUYDS 544 REC 21 REYDS 180 TD 7 FPTS/G 9.6 People may start to wake up to Coleman now that Raheem Mostert has requested a trade, but I'm not sure why their ADP was ever this far apart in the first place. Coleman is the guy the Niners brought in and paid as a free agent. He's also the guy who has multiple top-25 Fantasy seasons under his belt. Mostert had a good six-game stretch and has never handled even close to a feature role in his career. Both of these backs should be drafted in Round 7 or Round 8, which makes Coleman a sleeper at his current ADP. Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 116th RB RNK 47th PROJ PTS 110 SOS 1 ADP 129.8 2019 Stats RUYDS 147 REC 4 REYDS 37 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.6 It was just a year ago we were drafting Darrell Henderson as an eighth round pick because we were worried about Todd Gurley's knees. Now Gurley is in Atlanta, replaced by Cam Akers, and Henderson hype has fallen out of style. While I do rank Akers higher, I expect an interesting camp battle that Henderson could absolutely win. He's the best pass-catching back on the roster, so he should have a role at least. But there's top-20 upside here, and the shortened offseason means he'll start with a leg up on Akers. Speaking of which, Malcolm Brown is available in last round of most drafts. Don't forget about him either. Any further delay in the start of training camp would only strengthen the position of Henderson and Brown. Ryquell Armstead RB JAC Jacksonville • #23

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 143rd RB RNK 57th PROJ PTS 80 SOS 26 ADP 176.3 2019 Stats RUYDS 108 REC 14 REYDS 144 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.1 While the Jacksonville Jaguars are talking nice about Leonard Fournette now, they made it pretty clear earlier in the offseason how they feel about him. Fournette may start the season as Jacksonville's starting running back, but that's no sure thing, and he's on a short leash at the very least. Armstead is the guy who would benefit if Fournette was jettisoned or benched. In Armstead's lone game as a starter he caught five passes, recorded 85 total yards and scored a touchdown. He belongs much closer to Alexander Mattison, Tony Pollard and Chase Edmonds than his ADP suggests.

Breakouts Projections powered by Sportsline Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 9th RB RNK 6th PROJ PTS 220 SOS 22 ADP 9.3 2019 Stats RUYDS 818 REC 50 REYDS 509 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.6 Miles Sanders was a second-half superstar in 2019. From Week 11 through Week 16 (he was hurt in Week 17) Sanders was the No. 3 running back in PPR scoring with 735 total yards and four touchdowns in just six games. And it wasn't as if that's because he was getting all of the running-back touches. In that same stretch Boston Scott averaged nine touches per game. Earlier in the offseason I was worried the Eagles would add another complementary piece, but it seems pretty clear that Sanders and Scott are the guys. There's 300-touch and double-digit touchdown upside for Sanders in his second-year in Philadelphia. Kenyan Drake RB ARI Arizona • #41

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 13th RB RNK 9th PROJ PTS 221 SOS 15 ADP 10.9 2019 Stats RUYDS 817 REC 50 REYDS 345 TD 8 FPTS/G 15.2 This may very well be the third consecutive year I've listed Kenyan Drake in this column; for what it's worth, we're counting last year as a win. After floundering in Miami for the first half of the season, Drake was dealt to Arizona and took off like a rocket ship. In half a season with the Cardinals he totaled 814 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 18.9 touches per game and ranked as the No. 4 back in PPR from Week 9 forward. How's that for upside? It's not fair to expect Drake to double that production, but with David Johnson gone, it's pretty clear Drake should be viewed as the feature back in an offense we expect to be improved. Drake projects as a top-10 back with upside beyond that. Josh Jacobs RB LV Las Vegas • #28

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 20th RB RNK 12th PROJ PTS 202 SOS 8 ADP 17.5 2019 Stats RUYDS 1150 REC 20 REYDS 166 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.7 Just a small bump in targets could make Jacobs a borderline top-five back in 2020. As a rookie he averaged 18.6 carries per game and nearly 5 yards per carry. That type of production doesn't need much from the passing game to boost it to elite, but Jacobs did almost nothing. While he did average an acceptable 6.1 yards per target, he barely saw two targets per game. The nice thing is that's not the only way Jacobs could break out. He could also have a Derrick Henry like season with good touchdown fortune and a 16-game season. The Raiders made a lot of additions to this passing game which could help Jacobs approach the touchdown production of the other workhorse backs from 2019. He was on pace for 297 carries last year, and the only four backs that topped 280 last year averaged 12.75 rushing touchdowns between them.

Busts Projections powered by Sportsline Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 30th RB RNK 15th PROJ PTS 191 SOS 4 ADP 20.9 This is extremely uncomfortable, because you don't really want to bet against anyone in the Kansas City offense. But you also don't really want to spend a second-round pick on a rookie in 2020 either. The consensus seems to agree that Damien Williams will start Week 1 and be a factor for as long as he stays healthy. Chiefs backs averaged about 27 touches per game in 2019, and their lead back each week was at fewer than 14. While I do think Edwards-Helaire can post some monster weeks, I'm not sure he'll get even 15 touches per game, and I wouldn't bet on anyone justifying a top-20 pick on so few touches. Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 58th RB RNK 24th PROJ PTS 143 SOS 32 ADP 30.9 This is just an extension of the argument from above. If anything it's harder to make because before the draft I thought Taylor could be a generational back. I still do. But he's almost certain to open the year in a timeshare with Marlon Mack on early downs and he has very little chance to take Nyheim Hines off the field on passing downs. In fact, I'd expect Mack to be second in line for running back targets. Taylor isn't quite as expensive as Edwards-Helaire, but he's also not a first-round pick on the best offense in football. There's a chance these rookies justify their ADP in the second half of the season, but there's a lot more downside than upside at their cost. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 76th RB RNK 32nd PROJ PTS 128 SOS 13 ADP 52.6 2019 Stats RUYDS 772 REC 14 REYDS 180 TD 10 FPTS/G 10.3 Maybe Raheem Mostert's trade request will eventually lower his ADP enough to get him out of this range, but it hasn't yet. He's a 28-year-old who has never topped 137 carries playing for a coach who firmly believes in a committee approach. Mostert won't see more than 15 carries per game and his work in the passing game is in serious question. He only had one game last season with more than three targets, and he had one catch or fewer in more than half of his games. I wouldn't draft him in the sixth round of a PPR draft, much less the early fifth.

Numbers to know

0 -- The number of days of in-person practice or workouts the 2020 rookie class has had with their new team as of July 15. That has to make it harder for them to prove their mettle, especially in pass protection.

142 -- Christian McCaffrey's target total from 2019 was a record for running backs. Hopefully a new head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterback won't change too much.

5.6 -- Saquon Barkley's targets per game when Daniel Jones was quarterback. Barkley averaged eight targets per game the year before from Eli Manning. He can't keep up with McCaffrey if the targets don't bounce back.

18.8 -- Ezekiel Elliott saw 18.8 carries per game in 2019, the lowest number of his career. Kellen Moore's offense was way more pass heavy, which could be a problem for Elliott if his touchdowns normalize.

15.4 -- Alvin Kamara had scored once every 15.4 touches before 2019. Last year he scored six touchdowns on 252 touches. Assuming he stays healthy and the touchdowns normalize, he has a shot at No. 2 overall this year.

19 -- Dalvin Cook has missed 19 games in his first three seasons in the league. That makes him the riskiest of the first round picks.

14 -- Austin Ekeler averaged 14 carries per game before Melvin Gordon returned in 2019. That's 224 carries over a full season, which would make him a top five back if he maintains even 75% of his production in the passing game.

156 -- Frank Gore has at least 156 carries each of the past 14 seasons, including 2018 with Adam Gase. If Gore gets that much work in 2020, Le'Veon Bell is going to bust.

112 -- Falcons running backs saw 112 targets last year. Todd Gurley could really rebound in the passing game in Atlanta.

88 -- Kareem Hunt was on pace for 88 targets in his eight games with the Browns.

263 -- James White led running backs with 263 air yards in 2019. If Cam Newton is healthy, we could all be sleeping on White.

19.2% -- Don't count on Mark Ingram scoring on 19.2% of his targets again this year. Regression is the expectation, but much worse could happen if J.K. Dobbins takes the job in the second half of the season.

641 -- No Lions running back has topped 641 rush yards since 2014. Do we really care who wins that camp battle?

Zero-RB targets

No, Zero-RB isn't dead. It's just a lot riskier than it used to be. But with everyone rushing to get as many running backs as they can in the first three rounds, it could also be a lot more profitable. A start of Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, and D.J. Moore is completely plausible. Throw in Dak Prescott (or Deshaun Watson) and Mark Andrews (or Zach Ertz) and you have yourself quite a squad. You just have to start hammering running backs at this point. Here are my favorite running backs in each round of ADP. Again, as we said above, make sure you get a good combination of upside and floor with at least two backs you can start Week 1. You should draft a running back in at least six of these rounds if you don't take one in the first five rounds.

Round 6 -- Damien Williams, J.K. Dobbins

Round 7 -- Ronald Jones, James White

Round 8 -- Tarik Cohen, Derrius Guice, Marlon Mack

Round 9 -- Jordan Howard, Tevin Coleman, Kerryon Johnson

Round 10 -- Chase Edmonds, Zack Moss, Nyheim Hines

Round 11 -- Darrell Henderson, Tony Pollard, Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley,

Round 12 or later -- Malcolm Brown, Ryquell Armstead, Carlos Hyde, Devonta Freeman

Handcuff rankings

Below are the top-10 handcuffs to draft on Draft Day. Obviously, Kareem Hunt is much more than a handcuff but the reason he's on this list, and not someone like Tarik Cohen, is the fact that Hunt could be a league-winner in the event Nick Chubb gets hurt. Cohen's role wouldn't likely change. So, while Hunt can be a starter in a PPR league even without an injury, he's also the No. 1 handcuff. While I don't traditionally draft handcuffs to my starters, that may be more important in 2020 due to uncertainty around the coronavirus.

Tiers

Projections