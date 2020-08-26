If there's one lesson this particular 0.5 PPR Salary Cap Draft can teach you, it's that spending too much too soon can really crush your chances of building a strong, balanced team. When we say know the details of your league, we mean it.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential ramifications it might have on football this year, we slightly altered our league as follows:
We slightly altered our usual lineup requirements: One QB, two RB, two WR, one TE, two FLEX, one DST; we have six bench spots; and we each have five IR spots that can be used for anyone who is placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The bottom line is that it meant 15 roster spots to fill with a $100 salary cap. That's an average of $6.67 per player, so spending a lot on one or two guys probably wasn't on the forefront of most of our drafters' minds.
And yet, there I was spending $34 on Ezekiel Elliott after Christian McCaffrey went for $44 and Saquon Barkley went for $40. And there I was again spending $29 on Alvin Kamara soon after Clyde Edwards-Helaire fetched $29. The bad news? I sunk 63% of my budget on TWO players. The good news? The two players are considered top-5 picks in Fantasy Football ... and at least I didn't grossly overpay for either one!
But wait, there's more bad news: My team is not balanced and not optimal for a season with so much uncertainty. All the time spent making sure our league was "COVID-proof" and I was seduced so badly into spending that my team is not quite as impervious to COVID-19 conditions.
But it was a lot of fun. Elliott and Kamara together?! That's fun! If they play to expectations, and I get better-than-expected contributions from most of A.J. Green, Jarvis Landry, Brandin Cooks, Darius Slayton, Tyler Higbee and Drew Brees AND Tom Brady (all of whom I landed for less than $5 each — Brady was $1), I'll have a shot at an undefeated season.
Jamey Eisenberg took a different approach. His most expensive player was Josh Jacobs ($22). He built a lineup that's deep and strong without too much reliance on one or two guys. Only one of his players has a top-24 ADP, but four have a top-48 ADP and another two have a top-70 ADP.
Jamey drafted with patience, a necessary requirement in Salary Cap Drafts. You can tell which other managers drafted with patience, and which ones ran to the big-name players with dollars in hand as if they were storming a department store on Black Friday.
Here's who's in the league:
|Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
|Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
|Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
|Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
|Scott Engel, SportsLine.com/RotoBaller.com
|Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
|Michael Kiser, Director, VOD and Video Optimization
|George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
|Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
|Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
|Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
|Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host AND 2019 league champ
Here were, I think, the five best steals
- Tom Brady, QB, TB, $1
- Julio Jones, WR, ATL, $19
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA, $11
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL $11
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA $9
And the five biggest overpays
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR, $44
- Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG, $40
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC, $29
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN, $25
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF, $10
And now, the results!
|Position by position results
|Team by team results
|Andrew Baumhor
|Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC — $12
|Joe Burrow, QB, CIN — $1
|Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL — $10
|Daniel Jones, QB, NYG — $1
|Dak Prescott, QB, DAL — $7
|Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN — $25
|Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU — $5
|Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC — $11
|Russell Wilson, QB, SEA — $4
|J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL — $8
|Kyler Murray, QB, ARI — $4
|Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN — $2
|Cam Newton, QB, NE — $2
|Ryquell Armstead, RB, JAC — $1
|Josh Allen, QB, BUF — $2
|Mike Evans, WR, TB — $14
|Drew Brees, QB, NO — $2
|Adam Thielen, WR, MIN — $11
|Matt Ryan, QB, ATL — $2
|Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF — $10
|Carson Wentz, QB, PHI — $2
|Keenan Allen, WR, LAC — $6
|Matthew Stafford, QB, DET — $2
|Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, WAS — $1
|Jared Goff, QB, LAR — $1
|Zach Ertz, TE, PHI — $7
|Tom Brady, QB, TB — $1
|Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI — $1
|Joe Burrow, QB, CIN — $1
|Patriots, DST, NE — $1
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT — $1
|Ben Gretch
|Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB — $1
|Kyler Murray, QB, ARI — $4
|Gardner Minshew, QB, JAC — $1
|Matt Ryan, QB, ATL — $2
|Daniel Jones, QB, NYG — $1
|Aaron Jones, RB, GB — $17
|Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN — $1
|Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND — $9
|Philip Rivers, QB, IND — $1
|Todd Gurley, RB, ATL — $9
|Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE — $1
|D'Andre Swift, RB, DET — $7
|Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE — $7
|Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR — $44
|Bryce Love, RB, WAS — $3
|Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG — $40
|A.J. Brown, WR, TEN — $11
|Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL — $34
|Will Fuller, WR, HOU — $6
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC — $29
|Marquise Brown, WR, BAL — $6
|Alvin Kamara, RB, NO — $29
|Christian Kirk, WR, ARI — $2
|Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN — $25
|Mark Andrews, TE, BAL — $11
|Joe Mixon, RB, CIN — $25
|T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET — $1
|Derrick Henry, RB, TEN — $24
|Colts, DST, IND — $1
|Josh Jacobs, RB, LV — $22
|Ben Schragger
|James Conner, RB, PIT — $20
|Josh Allen, QB, BUF — $2
|Miles Sanders, RB, PHI — $20
|Matthew Stafford, QB, DET — $2
|Nick Chubb, RB, CLE — $20
|Joe Mixon, RB, CIN — $25
|Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC — $19
|Derrick Henry, RB, TEN — $24
|Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI — $17
|Damien Harris, RB, NE — $4
|Aaron Jones, RB, GB — $17
|Jordan Howard, RB, MIA — $4
|Ronald Jones, RB, TB — $11
|Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET — $3
|Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC — $11
|Darrynton Evans, RB, TEN — $2
|Chris Carson, RB, SEA — $11
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT — $12
|David Johnson, RB, HOU — $10
|Odell Beckham, WR, CLE — $10
|Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND — $9
|Julian Edelman, WR, NE — $5
|Todd Gurley, RB, ATL — $9
|Deebo Samuel, WR, SF — $1
|Cam Akers, RB, LAR — $9
|Evan Engram, TE, NYG — $4
|Devin Singletary, RB, BUF — $9
|Austin Hooper, TE, CLE — $1
|Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN — $8
|Eagles, DST, PHI — $1
|Mark Ingram, RB, BAL — $8
|Chris Towers
|J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL — $8
|Philip Rivers, QB, IND — $1
|Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ — $7
|Miles Sanders, RB, PHI — $20
|D'Andre Swift, RB, DET — $7
|Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI — $17
|Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE — $7
|Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR — $2
|Raheem Mostert, RB, SF — $6
|Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI — $1
|David Montgomery, RB, CHI — $6
|Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS — $1
|Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN — $5
|Ito Smith, RB, ATL — $1
|Damien Harris, RB, NE — $4
|Davante Adams, WR, GB — $25
|Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI — $4
|T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND — $7
|Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS — $4
|CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL — $3
|Jordan Howard, RB, MIA — $4
|Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAC — $1
|Marlon Mack, RB, IND — $3
|Emmanuel Sanders, WR, NO — $1
|Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET — $3
|Anthony Miller, WR, CHI — $1
|Zack Moss, RB, BUF — $3
|George Kittle, TE, SF — $18
|Bryce Love, RB, WAS — $3
|Panthers, DST, CAR — $1
|James White, RB, NE — $3
|Dave Richard
|Matt Breida, RB, MIA — $3
|Drew Brees, QB, NO — $2
|Tony Pollard, RB, DAL — $2
|Tom Brady, QB, TB — $1
|Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR — $2
|Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL — $34
|Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA — $2
|Alvin Kamara, RB, NO — $29
|Latavius Murray, RB, NO — $2
|Tony Pollard, RB, DAL — $2
|Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN — $2
|Latavius Murray, RB, NO — $2
|Nyheim Hines, RB, IND — $2
|Nyheim Hines, RB, IND — $2
|Joshua Kelley, RB, LAC — $2
|Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR — $2
|Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR — $2
|Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE — $5
|Darrynton Evans, RB, TEN — $2
|A.J. Green, WR, CIN — $4
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, TB — $2
|Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU — $4
|Duke Johnson, RB, HOU — $1
|Darius Slayton, WR, NYG — $3
|Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI — $1
|Breshad Perriman, WR, NYJ — $1
|Boston Scott, RB, PHI — $1
|Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR — $3
|Tevin Coleman, RB, SF — $1
|Chargers, DST, LAC — $1
|Ryquell Armstead, RB, JAC — $1
|George Maselli
|DeAndre Washington, RB, KC — $1
|Cam Newton, QB, NE — $2
|Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS — $1
|Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN — $1
|Ito Smith, RB, ATL — $1
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC — $29
|A.J. Dillon, RB, GB — $1
|Ronald Jones, RB, TB — $11
|Anthony McFarland, RB, PIT — $1
|Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ — $7
|Sony Michel, RB, NE — $1
|David Montgomery, RB, CHI — $6
|Boston Scott, RB, PHI — $1
|Davante Adams, WR, GB — $25
|DeAndre Washington, RB, KC — $1
|Michael Thomas, WR, NO — $24
|Tyreek Hill, WR, KC — $22
|Tyreek Hill, WR, KC — $22
|Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA — $9
|DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI — $19
|Jalen Reagor, WR, PHI — $4
|Julio Jones, WR, ATL — $19
|Bryan Edwards, WR, LV — $2
|Chris Godwin, WR, TB — $17
|Steven Sims, WR, WAS — $1
|Kenny Golladay, WR, DET — $16
|Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB — $1
|D.J. Moore, WR, CAR — $15
|Ravens, DST, BAL — $2
|Mike Evans, WR, TB — $14
|Heath Cummings
|Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR — $13
|Carson Wentz, QB, PHI — $2
|Allen Robinson, WR, CHI — $12
|Gardner Minshew, QB, JAC — $1
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT — $12
|Nick Chubb, RB, CLE — $20
|A.J. Brown, WR, TEN — $11
|Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC — $19
|Amari Cooper, WR, DAL — $11
|David Johnson, RB, HOU — $10
|Adam Thielen, WR, MIN — $11
|Raheem Mostert, RB, SF — $6
|Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL — $11
|Marlon Mack, RB, IND — $3
|Odell Beckham, WR, CLE — $10
|D.J. Moore, WR, CAR — $15
|Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF — $10
|Amari Cooper, WR, DAL — $11
|Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA — $9
|Michael Gallup, WR, DAL — $4
|Robert Woods, WR, LAR — $9
|Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ — $2
|DK Metcalf, WR, SEA — $9
|Mecole Hardman, WR, KC — $1
|Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS — $9
|Allen Lazard, WR, GB — $1
|Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN — $9
|Hayden Hurst, TE, ATL — $4
|D.J. Chark, WR, JAC — $8
|Titans, DST, TEN — $1
|T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND — $7
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Will Fuller, WR, HOU — $6
|Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU — $5
|Keenan Allen, WR, LAC — $6
|Jared Goff, QB, LAR — $1
|DeVante Parker, WR, MIA — $6
|Josh Jacobs, RB, LV — $22
|Marquise Brown, WR, BAL — $6
|Chris Carson, RB, SEA — $11
|Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN — $5
|Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS — $4
|Julian Edelman, WR, NE — $5
|Zack Moss, RB, BUF — $3
|Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE — $5
|Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR — $13
|A.J. Green, WR, CIN — $4
|Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL — $11
|Jalen Reagor, WR, PHI — $4
|Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS — $9
|Michael Gallup, WR, DAL — $4
|Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN — $9
|Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU — $4
|Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT — $3
|CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL — $3
|Preston Williams, WR, MIA — $3
|Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT — $3
|Hunter Henry, TE, LAC — $3
|Preston Williams, WR, MIA — $3
|Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA — $1
|Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN — $3
|49ers, DST, SF — $1
|Marvin Jones, WR, DET — $3
|Michael Kiser
|Darius Slayton, WR, NYG — $3
|Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC — $12
|Henry Ruggs III, WR, LV — $2
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT — $1
|Christian Kirk, WR, ARI — $2
|Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI — $4
|Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ — $2
|James White, RB, NE — $3
|Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG — $2
|Matt Breida, RB, MIA — $3
|Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN — $2
|Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA — $2
|Bryan Edwards, WR, LV — $2
|Joshua Kelley, RB, LAC — $2
|Breshad Perriman, WR, NYJ — $1
|Michael Thomas, WR, NO — $24
|Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAC — $1
|DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI — $19
|Deebo Samuel, WR, SF — $1
|Julio Jones, WR, ATL — $19
|Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF — $1
|Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN — $3
|Emmanuel Sanders, WR, NO — $1
|Marvin Jones, WR, DET — $3
|Mecole Hardman, WR, KC — $1
|Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG — $2
|Anthony Miller, WR, CHI — $1
|Noah Fant, TE, DEN — $1
|Allen Lazard, WR, GB — $1
|Steelers, DST, PIT — $1
|Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV — $1
|Scott Engel
|John Brown, WR, BUF — $1
|Russell Wilson, QB, SEA — $4
|Steven Sims, WR, WAS — $1
|Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE — $1
|Michael Pittman, WR, IND — $1
|Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG — $40
|Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, WAS — $1
|Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN — $8
|Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN — $5
|Travis Kelce, TE, KC — $19
|Duke Johnson, RB, HOU — $1
|George Kittle, TE, SF — $18
|Sony Michel, RB, NE — $1
|Mark Andrews, TE, BAL — $11
|Allen Robinson, WR, CHI — $12
|Zach Ertz, TE, PHI — $7
|DK Metcalf, WR, SEA — $9
|Darren Waller, TE, LV — $5
|D.J. Chark, WR, JAC — $8
|Evan Engram, TE, NYG — $4
|DeVante Parker, WR, MIA — $6
|Hayden Hurst, TE, ATL — $4
|John Brown, WR, BUF — $1
|Hunter Henry, TE, LAC — $3
|Chris Herndon, TE, NYJ — $2
|Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR — $3
|Irv Smith, TE, MIN — $1
|Chris Herndon, TE, NYJ — $2
|Chiefs, DST, KC — $1
|Blake Jarwin, TE, DAL — $2
|Tommy Tran
|Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA — $1
|Dak Prescott, QB, DAL — $7
|Noah Fant, TE, DEN — $1
|James Conner, RB, PIT — $20
|T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET — $1
|Cam Akers, RB, LAR — $9
|Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB — $1
|Mark Ingram, RB, BAL — $8
|Austin Hooper, TE, CLE — $1
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, TB — $2
|Jared Cook, TE, NO — $1
|Tevin Coleman, RB, SF — $1
|Jonnu Smith, TE, TEN — $1
|Anthony McFarland, RB, PIT — $1
|Eric Ebron, TE, PIT — $1
|Chris Godwin, WR, TB — $17
|Irv Smith, TE, MIN — $1
|Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN — $5
|Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI — $1
|Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN — $2
|David Njoku, TE, CLE — $1
|Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV — $1
|Michael Pittman, WR, IND — $1
|Ravens, DST, BAL — $2
|Travis Kelce, TE, KC — $19
|Bills, DST, BUF — $2
|Darren Waller, TE, LV — $5
|Steelers, DST, PIT — $1
|Bills, DST, BUF — $2
|49ers, DST, SF — $1
|Will Brinson
|Chargers, DST, LAC — $1
|Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL — $10
|Colts, DST, IND — $1
|Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB — $1
|Eagles, DST, PHI — $1
|Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR — $44
|Patriots, DST, NE — $1
|Devin Singletary, RB, BUF — $9
|Chiefs, DST, KC — $1
|A.J. Dillon, RB, GB — $1
|Rams, DST, LAR — $1
|Kenny Golladay, WR, DET — $16
|Titans, DST, TEN — $1
|Robert Woods, WR, LAR — $9
|Panthers, DST, CAR — $1
|Henry Ruggs III, WR, LV — $2
|Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF — $1
|Blake Jarwin, TE, DAL — $2
|Jared Cook, TE, NO — $1
|Jonnu Smith, TE, TEN — $1
|Eric Ebron, TE, PIT — $1
|David Njoku, TE, CLE — $1
|Rams, DST, LAR — $1