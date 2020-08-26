Watch Now: Miles Sanders Taken At No. 9 Overall Despite Injury Concern (1:13)

If there's one lesson this particular 0.5 PPR Salary Cap Draft can teach you, it's that spending too much too soon can really crush your chances of building a strong, balanced team. When we say know the details of your league, we mean it.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential ramifications it might have on football this year, we slightly altered our league as follows:

We slightly altered our usual lineup requirements: One QB, two RB, two WR, one TE, two FLEX, one DST; we have six bench spots; and we each have five IR spots that can be used for anyone who is placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The bottom line is that it meant 15 roster spots to fill with a $100 salary cap. That's an average of $6.67 per player, so spending a lot on one or two guys probably wasn't on the forefront of most of our drafters' minds.

And yet, there I was spending $34 on Ezekiel Elliott after Christian McCaffrey went for $44 and Saquon Barkley went for $40. And there I was again spending $29 on Alvin Kamara soon after Clyde Edwards-Helaire fetched $29. The bad news? I sunk 63% of my budget on TWO players. The good news? The two players are considered top-5 picks in Fantasy Football ... and at least I didn't grossly overpay for either one!

But wait, there's more bad news: My team is not balanced and not optimal for a season with so much uncertainty. All the time spent making sure our league was "COVID-proof" and I was seduced so badly into spending that my team is not quite as impervious to COVID-19 conditions.

But it was a lot of fun. Elliott and Kamara together?! That's fun! If they play to expectations, and I get better-than-expected contributions from most of A.J. Green, Jarvis Landry, Brandin Cooks, Darius Slayton, Tyler Higbee and Drew Brees AND Tom Brady (all of whom I landed for less than $5 each — Brady was $1), I'll have a shot at an undefeated season. 

Jamey Eisenberg took a different approach. His most expensive player was Josh Jacobs ($22). He built a lineup that's deep and strong without too much reliance on one or two guys. Only one of his players has a top-24 ADP, but four have a top-48 ADP and another two have a top-70 ADP.

Jamey drafted with patience, a necessary requirement in Salary Cap Drafts. You can tell which other managers drafted with patience, and which ones ran to the big-name players with dollars in hand as if they were storming a department store on Black Friday.

Here's who's in the league:

Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
Scott Engel, SportsLine.com/RotoBaller.com Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor 
Michael Kiser, Director, VOD and Video Optimization George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy   Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host AND 2019 league champ

Here were, I think, the five best steals 

And the five biggest overpays

  • Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR, $44
  • Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG, $40
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC, $29
  • Joe Mixon, RB, CIN, $25
  • Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF, $10

And now, the results!

Position by position results Team by team results
Quarterbacks Andrew Baumhor
Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC — $12 Joe Burrow, QB, CIN — $1
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL — $10 Daniel Jones, QB, NYG — $1
Dak Prescott, QB, DAL — $7 Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN — $25
Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU — $5 Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC — $11
Russell Wilson, QB, SEA — $4 J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL — $8
Kyler Murray, QB, ARI — $4 Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN — $2
Cam Newton, QB, NE — $2 Ryquell Armstead, RB, JAC — $1
Josh Allen, QB, BUF — $2 Mike Evans, WR, TB — $14
Drew Brees, QB, NO — $2 Adam Thielen, WR, MIN — $11
Matt Ryan, QB, ATL — $2 Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF — $10
Carson Wentz, QB, PHI — $2 Keenan Allen, WR, LAC — $6
Matthew Stafford, QB, DET — $2 Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, WAS — $1
Jared Goff, QB, LAR — $1 Zach Ertz, TE, PHI — $7
Tom Brady, QB, TB — $1 Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI — $1
Joe Burrow, QB, CIN — $1 Patriots, DST, NE — $1
Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT — $1 Ben Gretch
Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB — $1 Kyler Murray, QB, ARI — $4
Gardner Minshew, QB, JAC — $1 Matt Ryan, QB, ATL — $2
Daniel Jones, QB, NYG — $1 Aaron Jones, RB, GB — $17
Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN — $1 Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND — $9
Philip Rivers, QB, IND — $1 Todd Gurley, RB, ATL — $9
Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE — $1 D'Andre Swift, RB, DET — $7
Running Backs Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE — $7
Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR — $44 Bryce Love, RB, WAS — $3
Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG — $40 A.J. Brown, WR, TEN — $11
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL — $34 Will Fuller, WR, HOU — $6
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC — $29 Marquise Brown, WR, BAL — $6
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO — $29 Christian Kirk, WR, ARI — $2
Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN — $25 Mark Andrews, TE, BAL — $11
Joe Mixon, RB, CIN — $25 T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET — $1
Derrick Henry, RB, TEN — $24 Colts, DST, IND — $1
Josh Jacobs, RB, LV — $22 Ben Schragger
James Conner, RB, PIT — $20 Josh Allen, QB, BUF — $2
Miles Sanders, RB, PHI — $20 Matthew Stafford, QB, DET — $2
Nick Chubb, RB, CLE — $20 Joe Mixon, RB, CIN — $25
Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC — $19 Derrick Henry, RB, TEN — $24
Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI — $17 Damien Harris, RB, NE — $4
Aaron Jones, RB, GB — $17 Jordan Howard, RB, MIA — $4
Ronald Jones, RB, TB — $11 Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET — $3
Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC — $11 Darrynton Evans, RB, TEN — $2
Chris Carson, RB, SEA — $11 JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT — $12
David Johnson, RB, HOU — $10 Odell Beckham, WR, CLE — $10
Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND — $9 Julian Edelman, WR, NE — $5
Todd Gurley, RB, ATL — $9 Deebo Samuel, WR, SF — $1
Cam Akers, RB, LAR — $9 Evan Engram, TE, NYG — $4
Devin Singletary, RB, BUF — $9 Austin Hooper, TE, CLE — $1
Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN — $8 Eagles, DST, PHI — $1
Mark Ingram, RB, BAL — $8 Chris Towers
J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL — $8 Philip Rivers, QB, IND — $1
Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ — $7 Miles Sanders, RB, PHI — $20
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET — $7 Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI — $17
Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE — $7 Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR — $2
Raheem Mostert, RB, SF — $6 Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI — $1
David Montgomery, RB, CHI — $6 Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS — $1
Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN — $5 Ito Smith, RB, ATL — $1
Damien Harris, RB, NE — $4 Davante Adams, WR, GB — $25
Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI — $4 T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND — $7
Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS — $4 CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL — $3
Jordan Howard, RB, MIA — $4 Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAC — $1
Marlon Mack, RB, IND — $3 Emmanuel Sanders, WR, NO — $1
Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET — $3 Anthony Miller, WR, CHI — $1
Zack Moss, RB, BUF — $3 George Kittle, TE, SF — $18
Bryce Love, RB, WAS — $3 Panthers, DST, CAR — $1
James White, RB, NE — $3 Dave Richard
Matt Breida, RB, MIA — $3 Drew Brees, QB, NO — $2
Tony Pollard, RB, DAL — $2 Tom Brady, QB, TB — $1
Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR — $2 Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL — $34
Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA — $2 Alvin Kamara, RB, NO — $29
Latavius Murray, RB, NO — $2 Tony Pollard, RB, DAL — $2
Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN — $2 Latavius Murray, RB, NO — $2
Nyheim Hines, RB, IND — $2 Nyheim Hines, RB, IND — $2
Joshua Kelley, RB, LAC — $2 Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR — $2
Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR — $2 Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE — $5
Darrynton Evans, RB, TEN — $2 A.J. Green, WR, CIN — $4
Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, TB — $2 Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU — $4
Duke Johnson, RB, HOU — $1 Darius Slayton, WR, NYG — $3
Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI — $1 Breshad Perriman, WR, NYJ — $1
Boston Scott, RB, PHI — $1 Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR — $3
Tevin Coleman, RB, SF — $1 Chargers, DST, LAC — $1
Ryquell Armstead, RB, JAC — $1 George Maselli
DeAndre Washington, RB, KC — $1 Cam Newton, QB, NE — $2
Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS — $1 Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN — $1
Ito Smith, RB, ATL — $1 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC — $29
A.J. Dillon, RB, GB — $1 Ronald Jones, RB, TB — $11
Anthony McFarland, RB, PIT — $1 Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ — $7
Sony Michel, RB, NE — $1 David Montgomery, RB, CHI — $6
Wide Receivers Boston Scott, RB, PHI — $1
Davante Adams, WR, GB — $25 DeAndre Washington, RB, KC — $1
Michael Thomas, WR, NO — $24 Tyreek Hill, WR, KC — $22
Tyreek Hill, WR, KC — $22 Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA — $9
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI — $19 Jalen Reagor, WR, PHI — $4
Julio Jones, WR, ATL — $19 Bryan Edwards, WR, LV — $2
Chris Godwin, WR, TB — $17 Steven Sims, WR, WAS — $1
Kenny Golladay, WR, DET — $16 Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB — $1
D.J. Moore, WR, CAR — $15 Ravens, DST, BAL — $2
Mike Evans, WR, TB — $14 Heath Cummings
Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR — $13 Carson Wentz, QB, PHI — $2
Allen Robinson, WR, CHI — $12 Gardner Minshew, QB, JAC — $1
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT — $12 Nick Chubb, RB, CLE — $20
A.J. Brown, WR, TEN — $11 Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC — $19
Amari Cooper, WR, DAL — $11 David Johnson, RB, HOU — $10
Adam Thielen, WR, MIN — $11 Raheem Mostert, RB, SF — $6
Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL — $11 Marlon Mack, RB, IND — $3
Odell Beckham, WR, CLE — $10 D.J. Moore, WR, CAR — $15
Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF — $10 Amari Cooper, WR, DAL — $11
Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA — $9 Michael Gallup, WR, DAL — $4
Robert Woods, WR, LAR — $9 Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ — $2
DK Metcalf, WR, SEA — $9 Mecole Hardman, WR, KC — $1
Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS — $9 Allen Lazard, WR, GB — $1
Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN — $9 Hayden Hurst, TE, ATL — $4
D.J. Chark, WR, JAC — $8 Titans, DST, TEN — $1
T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND — $7 Jamey Eisenberg
Will Fuller, WR, HOU — $6 Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU — $5
Keenan Allen, WR, LAC — $6 Jared Goff, QB, LAR — $1
DeVante Parker, WR, MIA — $6 Josh Jacobs, RB, LV — $22
Marquise Brown, WR, BAL — $6 Chris Carson, RB, SEA — $11
Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN — $5 Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS — $4
Julian Edelman, WR, NE — $5 Zack Moss, RB, BUF — $3
Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE — $5 Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR — $13
A.J. Green, WR, CIN — $4 Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL — $11
Jalen Reagor, WR, PHI — $4 Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS — $9
Michael Gallup, WR, DAL — $4 Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN — $9
Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU — $4 Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT — $3
CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL — $3 Preston Williams, WR, MIA — $3
Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT — $3 Hunter Henry, TE, LAC — $3
Preston Williams, WR, MIA — $3 Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA — $1
Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN — $3 49ers, DST, SF — $1
Marvin Jones, WR, DET — $3 Michael Kiser
Darius Slayton, WR, NYG — $3 Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC — $12
Henry Ruggs III, WR, LV — $2 Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT — $1
Christian Kirk, WR, ARI — $2 Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI — $4
Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ — $2 James White, RB, NE — $3
Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG — $2 Matt Breida, RB, MIA — $3
Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN — $2 Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA — $2
Bryan Edwards, WR, LV — $2 Joshua Kelley, RB, LAC — $2
Breshad Perriman, WR, NYJ — $1 Michael Thomas, WR, NO — $24
Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAC — $1 DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI — $19
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF — $1 Julio Jones, WR, ATL — $19
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF — $1 Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN — $3
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, NO — $1 Marvin Jones, WR, DET — $3
Mecole Hardman, WR, KC — $1 Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG — $2
Anthony Miller, WR, CHI — $1 Noah Fant, TE, DEN — $1
Allen Lazard, WR, GB — $1 Steelers, DST, PIT — $1
Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV — $1 Scott Engel
John Brown, WR, BUF — $1 Russell Wilson, QB, SEA — $4
Steven Sims, WR, WAS — $1 Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE — $1
Michael Pittman, WR, IND — $1 Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG — $40
Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, WAS — $1 Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN — $8
Tight End Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN — $5
Travis Kelce, TE, KC — $19 Duke Johnson, RB, HOU — $1
George Kittle, TE, SF — $18 Sony Michel, RB, NE — $1
Mark Andrews, TE, BAL — $11 Allen Robinson, WR, CHI — $12
Zach Ertz, TE, PHI — $7 DK Metcalf, WR, SEA — $9
Darren Waller, TE, LV — $5 D.J. Chark, WR, JAC — $8
Evan Engram, TE, NYG — $4 DeVante Parker, WR, MIA — $6
Hayden Hurst, TE, ATL — $4 John Brown, WR, BUF — $1
Hunter Henry, TE, LAC — $3 Chris Herndon, TE, NYJ — $2
Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR — $3 Irv Smith, TE, MIN — $1
Chris Herndon, TE, NYJ — $2 Chiefs, DST, KC — $1
Blake Jarwin, TE, DAL — $2 Tommy Tran
Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA — $1 Dak Prescott, QB, DAL — $7
Noah Fant, TE, DEN — $1 James Conner, RB, PIT — $20
T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET — $1 Cam Akers, RB, LAR — $9
Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB — $1 Mark Ingram, RB, BAL — $8
Austin Hooper, TE, CLE — $1 Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, TB — $2
Jared Cook, TE, NO — $1 Tevin Coleman, RB, SF — $1
Jonnu Smith, TE, TEN — $1 Anthony McFarland, RB, PIT — $1
Eric Ebron, TE, PIT — $1 Chris Godwin, WR, TB — $17
Irv Smith, TE, MIN — $1 Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN — $5
Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI — $1 Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN — $2
David Njoku, TE, CLE — $1 Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV — $1
DST Michael Pittman, WR, IND — $1
Ravens, DST, BAL — $2 Travis Kelce, TE, KC — $19
Bills, DST, BUF — $2 Darren Waller, TE, LV — $5
Steelers, DST, PIT — $1 Bills, DST, BUF — $2
49ers, DST, SF — $1 Will Brinson
Chargers, DST, LAC — $1 Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL — $10
Colts, DST, IND — $1 Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB — $1
Eagles, DST, PHI — $1 Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR — $44
Patriots, DST, NE — $1 Devin Singletary, RB, BUF — $9
Chiefs, DST, KC — $1 A.J. Dillon, RB, GB — $1
Rams, DST, LAR — $1 Kenny Golladay, WR, DET — $16
Titans, DST, TEN — $1 Robert Woods, WR, LAR — $9
Panthers, DST, CAR — $1 Henry Ruggs III, WR, LV — $2

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF — $1

Blake Jarwin, TE, DAL — $2

Jared Cook, TE, NO — $1

Jonnu Smith, TE, TEN — $1

Eric Ebron, TE, PIT — $1

David Njoku, TE, CLE — $1

Rams, DST, LAR — $1