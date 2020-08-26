Watch Now: Miles Sanders Taken At No. 9 Overall Despite Injury Concern ( 1:13 )

If there's one lesson this particular 0.5 PPR Salary Cap Draft can teach you, it's that spending too much too soon can really crush your chances of building a strong, balanced team. When we say know the details of your league, we mean it.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential ramifications it might have on football this year, we slightly altered our league as follows:

We slightly altered our usual lineup requirements: One QB, two RB, two WR, one TE, two FLEX, one DST; we have six bench spots; and we each have five IR spots that can be used for anyone who is placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The bottom line is that it meant 15 roster spots to fill with a $100 salary cap. That's an average of $6.67 per player, so spending a lot on one or two guys probably wasn't on the forefront of most of our drafters' minds.

And yet, there I was spending $34 on Ezekiel Elliott after Christian McCaffrey went for $44 and Saquon Barkley went for $40. And there I was again spending $29 on Alvin Kamara soon after Clyde Edwards-Helaire fetched $29. The bad news? I sunk 63% of my budget on TWO players. The good news? The two players are considered top-5 picks in Fantasy Football ... and at least I didn't grossly overpay for either one!

But wait, there's more bad news: My team is not balanced and not optimal for a season with so much uncertainty. All the time spent making sure our league was "COVID-proof" and I was seduced so badly into spending that my team is not quite as impervious to COVID-19 conditions.

But it was a lot of fun. Elliott and Kamara together?! That's fun! If they play to expectations, and I get better-than-expected contributions from most of A.J. Green, Jarvis Landry, Brandin Cooks, Darius Slayton, Tyler Higbee and Drew Brees AND Tom Brady (all of whom I landed for less than $5 each — Brady was $1), I'll have a shot at an undefeated season.

Jamey Eisenberg took a different approach. His most expensive player was Josh Jacobs ($22). He built a lineup that's deep and strong without too much reliance on one or two guys. Only one of his players has a top-24 ADP, but four have a top-48 ADP and another two have a top-70 ADP.

Jamey drafted with patience, a necessary requirement in Salary Cap Drafts. You can tell which other managers drafted with patience, and which ones ran to the big-name players with dollars in hand as if they were storming a department store on Black Friday.

Here's who's in the league:

Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer Scott Engel, SportsLine.com/RotoBaller.com Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor Michael Kiser, Director, VOD and Video Optimization George Maselli, Fantasy Editor Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host AND 2019 league champ

Here were, I think, the five best steals

And the five biggest overpays

Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR, $44

Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG, $40



Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC, $29



Joe Mixon, RB, CIN, $25



Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF, $10



And now, the results!