2020 Fantasy Football Sleepers: The industry is sleeping on a Le'Veon Bell bounceback

Each year, I get to decide how I'm going to define a sleeper, and each year I choose multiple approaches. But this time of year there's really only one that makes sense to me. We don't have enough data to start thinking about ADP yet (unless you're talking Best Ball) so I turn to the consensus. Specifically, I looked at Fantasy Pros Consensus Half-PPR rankings and where my personal rankings stand out as outliers.

In other words, who is the industry sleeping on?

The one benefit of doing it this way is I don't have to look for guys being drafted in the later rounds. I could even choose someone as well known as Le'Veon Bell. That's made easier by the fact the current consensus has Bell as the No. 19 running back and a mid-fourth round pick in half PPR. That definitely counts as sleeping on him.

Bell averaged a career-worst 3.2 yards per carry in 2019 and only scored four touchdowns on 311 touches. He still finished better than RB19 in this format. At his career norms he would have had 245 more rushing yards and four more scores. That helps explain how I've got him projected for 1,522 total yards and eight scores this season.

It's difficult to imagine how Bell could be much worse than he was last year in terms of efficiency, and some regression is almost guaranteed. The Jets offensive line will probably be better as well because it couldn't be much worse.

Only seven running backs had more touches than Bell in 2019 and the Jets are paying him way too much to dedicate more resources to the position. He's still worth a pick at the Round 2/3 turn based on volume alone. You should expect a similar workload and more production from Bell in 2020.

Here are the rest of my early sleepers from the beginning of March, including a couple of deeper options for those of you doing Best Ball drafts already.