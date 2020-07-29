Watch Now: What To Watch For At NFL Training Camps ( 1:32 )

It has become fashionable of late to talk about the depth of the tight end position. While it was definitely happening before the 2019 season, it's exploded in 2020. There's talk of second-year breakouts from Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson (and maybe even Irv Smith and Jace Sternberger). There's talk of average depth of target for Mike Gesicki and target opportunity for Blake Jarwin. There are the replacements like Jonnu Smith and Ian Thomas or the old guys, Jared Cook and Jack Doyle.

But before we dig any further into tight end, it's worthwhile to discuss that depth a bit more realistically. Should all of the guys I listed above be top-12 tight ends this year? Of course they could, but mostly because the bar is so low. Last year Dallas Goedert was the No. 12 tight end on a per-game basis at 9.6 PPR Fantasy points per game. The year before that it was Kyle Rudolph at 9.44. In those two seasons Travis Kelce and George Kittle have averaged no worse than 15.8 Fantasy points per game.

So yes, there are a lot of tight ends out there this year who could, if things go right, score 60% of the Fantasy points you'll get from one of the top two tight ends. There are just a lot more quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers who could do the same.

Before we get to the rest of the redraft tight end analysis, it's worth noting we have plenty for your Dynasty managers as well. Our Dynasty tight end rankings are here and our Dynasty Tiers can be found here.

The state of the tight end position is one of uncertainty right now. There are certainly at least two very elite options at the top, and you could make a case for up to four more you should feel very good about. Then there's a whole lotta maybe. Maybe Rob Gronkowski regains his form in Tampa Bay. Maybe those last five games from Tyler Higbee were real. Maybe Hayden Hurst takes the Austin Hooper role in Atlanta. Maybe Evan Engram can finally stay healthy. You get the point, except that's only where the maybe begins.

After the maybes come all those names from the top of the articles. If it didn't sound so terrible we could call them the "Hopefullys". Yeah, I don't think that's going to stick. You can talk yourself into a lot of different strategies at tight end this season, but some of them are better than others.

Draft strategy

If you don't want to think about your tight end all year, there's a really easy solution; just draft Travis Kelce or George Kittle in Round 2. They're absolutely worth it, in fact they're probably worth a late first in most leagues. Of course, if you pick early in the draft there's a chance you don't get a chance at either late in the second. In that instance, I'm hoping for Zach Ertz or Mark Andrews late in Round 4. If you miss the top four tight ends, it's time for patience. Odds are one of Engram, Darren Waller or Hunter Henry will fall to Round 8. If they do, scoop them up. If they don't, you're drafting two tight ends, and that's OK, too. Just make sure you feel good starting one of them Week 1. At this point if it's not Hurst or Gronkowski, it probably needs to be one of the three draft to stream options below.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Blake Jarwin TE DAL Dallas • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 162nd TE RNK 15th PROJ PTS 144.7 SOS 23 ADP 156.5 2019 Stats REC 31 TAR 41 REYDS 365 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.3 The Cowboys pass-heavy scheme under Kellen Moore means that there could be enough room for Blake Jarwin to emerge even with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb all in the mix. Last year they gave Jason Witten 83 targets despite dedicating 54.6% of their targets to Cooper, Gallup and Randall Cobb. That was enough to place Witten among the top 12 tight ends in both formats. Jarwin is more athletic and should do more after the catch than Witten, which could very well lead to a top-10 season. Jack Doyle TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 155th TE RNK 16th PROJ PTS 140.3 SOS 18 ADP 152.2 The Colts under Frank Reich have been very tight end-centric in the passing game, and Philip Rivers has traditionally favored the position as well. With Eric Ebron gone, there's little reason to think Doyle won't see at least six targets per game, which makes him an excellent option in PPR for as long as Doyle stays healthy. He's never been a big touchdown-scorer, but with Ebron gone there is certainly a void to be filled in the red zone.

Breakouts Projections powered by Sportsline Hayden Hurst TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 97th TE RNK 8th PROJ PTS 171.5 SOS 16 ADP 93.3 2019 Stats REC 30 TAR 39 REYDS 349 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.8 Dirk Koetter has dedicated 125 targets per season to the tight end position the past three seasons, and now Hayden Hurst will be the main beneficiary. The former first-round pick takes Austin Hooper's role, and Hooper himself was on pace for 119 targets last year. There's top-three upside for Hurst at the tight end position, and you don't have to be that creative to see it. Before Hooper was injured in 2019, he was the No. 1 tight end in Fantasy. Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 125th TE RNK 9th PROJ PTS 167.7 SOS 2 ADP 138.1 2019 Stats REC 35 TAR 44 REYDS 439 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.4 With Delanie Walker completely out of the picture, Jonnu Smith should get a chance to prove he can be a starting Fantasy tight end. He has the athleticism and could very well be Ryan Tannehill's second-favorite target in the passing game. Smith needs the Titans to throw a little more than they did last year to crack the top 10, but the odds are they will. Smith scored at least 11 PPR Fantasy points in three of his final four games of 2019 and was tied for second on the team in targets in their three playoff games.

Busts Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 82nd TE RNK 11th PROJ PTS 161 SOS 30 ADP 81 2019 Stats REC 69 TAR 89 REYDS 734 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.7 In the first 57 games of Tyler Higbee's career, he had seven games with more than five targets. Then Gerald Everett got hurt and Higbee saw 56 targets in the Rams final five games of 2019. It wasn't just Everett's injury of course; the Rams completely changed their offense to feature Higbee and Robert Woods, and for what it's worth, Higbee delivered. It's tough for anyone to know what Sean McVay's plans are for 2020, but Higbee is being drafted in the seventh round ahead of Evan Engram, Hunter Henry and Hayden Hurst, and there's more probably downside than upside at that cost. I'd anticipate he's third at best in the Rams pass offense in 2020, and there's a small chance he's not even the primary pass-catching tight end. Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 154th TE RNK 20th PROJ PTS 123.4 SOS 14 ADP 118.5 2019 Stats REC 51 TAR 89 REYDS 570 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.5 There are a litany of reasons to question Gesicki's ADP as the 10th tight end off the board. First, there's the fact that Rob Gronkowski, Austin Hooper and Jared Cook are the three tight ends being drafted immediately behind him. Then there's the fact that Gesicki didn't really see his targets take off until Preston Williams tore his ACL. Finally, new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has rarely used his tight ends in the past. Gesciki would be a great sleeper, but you can't even draft him to stream him because he starts the season with the Bills and Patriots.

Numbers to Know

4 -- Travis Kelce has been the No. 1 tight end four years in a row and outscored every other tight end by at least 33 Fantasy points in 2019. That's worth a first-round pick.

10.0 -- George Kittle is one of four players, and the only tight end, to receive at least 200 targets over the past two seasons and average more than 10 yards per target. If he ever scores more than five touchdowns, he could make a run at Kelce.

7.25 -- Zach Ertz averaged just 7.25 targets per game in the eight games that Alshon Jeffery played at least 50% of the snaps. If the Eagles actually have a healthy receiving corps in 2020, we could see Ertz's targets dwindle.

10.6 -- Mark Andrews 10.6 aDOT was the best among tight ends with at least 25 targets in 2019. Any bump in targets would help make up for the coming touchdown regression.

13.8% -- Jared Cook scored on 13.8% of his targets last year, a number you'd expect no one to repeat. He also averaged an outlandish 16.4 yards per target. Regression, and the presence of Emmanuel Sanders, makes Cook no more than a streamer.

34.6% -- Mike Gesicki played more than a third of his snaps in the slot. He wasn't productive, but if Gesicki is essentially used as a slot receiver again in 2020 we'd expect better results.

Draft to Stream

Ian Thomas Week 1 vs. Las Vegas, Week 2 @Tampa Bay

Defense versus tight end numbers are statistically noisy even in the same season, but the Raiders were the third-worst against the position last year and Tampa Bay wasn't much better. More importantly, these should both be high-scoring games that help Thomas' target and touchdown projections.

Greg Olsen Week 1 at Atlanta, Week 2 vs. New England

The reason Thomas has a chance to start the year hot is because Greg Olsen is gone. Olsen is with Russell Wilson in Seattle now and should be the third option in the passing game behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Like Thomas, his team starts with a pair of shootouts, and his age and injury risk shouldn't matter as much at the beginning of the year.

Jack Doyle at Jacksonville, vs. Minnesota

This is less about matchups and more about the fact that Doyle should start the year healthy with little competition for targets. The Colts have always used their tight ends extensively, and with Eric Ebron gone, Doyle is the main option. I worry that as the season goes on Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman carve out a bigger role, but the targets should be there early in the year. Also, the Jaguars should be awful on defense, which doesn't hurt anything for Doyle.

Tiers

Projections