What is the Trade Values Chart? Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
The FFT crew breaks down the top waiver-wire targets for Week 5 on Tuesday's Football Today podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here.
Running Back
|Player
|tm
|Non
|PPR
|A. Kamara
|NO
|47
|51
|E. Elliott
|DAL
|42
|45
|D. Cook
|MIN
|39
|41
|A. Jones
|GB
|37
|40
|C. McCaffrey
|CAR
|28
|31
|D. Henry
|TEN
|30
|30
|J. Taylor
|IND
|25
|27
|J. Conner
|PIT
|25
|27
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|24
|27
|C. Carson
|SEA
|24
|27
|K. Hunt
|CLE
|24
|26
|M. Sanders
|PHI
|22
|25
|J. Jacobs
|LV
|22
|24
|J. Robinson
|JAC
|20
|21
|J. Mixon
|CIN
|19
|21
|N. Chubb
|CLE
|19
|20
|D. Johnson
|HOU
|18
|20
|A. Ekeler
|LAC
|17
|20
|K. Drake
|ARI
|16
|18
|M. Gordon
|DEN
|16
|18
|D. Montgomery
|CHI
|16
|17
|D. Singletary
|BUF
|14
|16
|T. Gurley
|ATL
|15
|15
|R. Mostert
|SF
|13
|14
|A. Gibson
|WAS
|12
|14
|D. Henderson
|LAR
|12
|13
|M. Davis
|CAR
|10
|13
|J. McKinnon
|SF
|9
|11
|L. Bell
|NYJ
|8
|10
|M. Ingram
|BAL
|9
|9
|D. Swift
|DET
|8
|9
|M. Gaskin
|MIA
|8
|9
|C. Akers
|LAR
|8
|8
|R. Jones
|TB
|8
|8
|J. Kelley
|LAC
|7
|7
|D. Harris
|NE
|7
|7
|C. Edmonds
|ARI
|6
|7
|J. Dobbins
|BAL
|6
|7
|M. Brown
|LAR
|6
|7
|L. Fournette
|TB
|6
|7
|N. Hines
|IND
|5
|7
|J. White
|NE
|5
|7
|T. Pollard
|DAL
|5
|6
|A. Mattison
|MIN
|5
|6
|P. Lindsay
|DEN
|5
|5
|L. Murray
|NO
|5
|5
Wide Receiver
|D. Hopkins
|ARI
|26
|30
|D. Adams
|GB
|26
|30
|A. Cooper
|DAL
|23
|27
|M. Thomas
|NO
|23
|27
|A. Robinson
|CHI
|22
|26
|T. Hill
|KC
|23
|25
|T. Lockett
|SEA
|22
|25
|S. Diggs
|BUF
|21
|25
|M. Evans
|TB
|22
|24
|K. Allen
|LAC
|20
|24
|C. Ridley
|ATL
|20
|23
|K. Golladay
|DET
|20
|23
|O. Beckham
|CLE
|19
|22
|A. Thielen
|MIN
|19
|22
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|19
|21
|C. Kupp
|LAR
|18
|21
|J. Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|18
|21
|R. Woods
|LAR
|17
|20
|J. Jones
|ATL
|16
|19
|T. McLaurin
|WAS
|16
|19
|C. Godwin
|TB
|15
|19
|W. Fuller
|HOU
|14
|17
|D.J. Chark
|JAC
|14
|16
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|13
|16
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|12
|15
|R. Anderson
|CAR
|11
|14
|M. Brown
|BAL
|11
|13
|J. Brown
|BUF
|11
|13
|T. Boyd
|CIN
|10
|13
|D. Parker
|MIA
|10
|13
|C. Lamb
|DAL
|9
|11
|J. Jefferson
|MIN
|8
|10
|D. Johnson
|PIT
|7
|10
|T. Hilton
|IND
|7
|8
|M. Gallup
|DAL
|6
|8
|J. Edelman
|NE
|6
|8
|J. Landry
|CLE
|6
|7
|J. Crowder
|NYJ
|5
|7
|A. Green
|CIN
|6
|6
|J. Jeudy
|DEN
|5
|6
|B. Aiyuk
|SF
|5
|6
|D. Samuel
|SF
|5
|6
|D. Slayton
|NYG
|5
|5
Tight End
|Player
|tm
|Non
|PPR
|T. Kelce
|KC
|21
|25
|G. Kittle
|SF
|18
|21
|M. Andrews
|BAL
|17
|19
|D. Waller
|LV
|13
|16
|H. Henry
|LAC
|8
|10
|J. Smith
|TEN
|8
|10
|D. Schultz
|DAL
|7
|10
|N. Fant
|DEN
|8
|9
|Z. Ertz
|PHI
|7
|9
|H. Hurst
|ATL
|6
|8
|J. Cook
|NO
|6
|8
|E. Engram
|NYG
|6
|8
|T. Hockenson
|DET
|6
|7
|T. Higbee
|LAR
|6
|7
|M. Gesicki
|MIA
|5
|6
Quarterback
|Player
|tm
|1QB
|2QB
|P. Mahomes
|KC
|27
|54
|R. Wilson
|SEA
|27
|54
|D. Prescott
|DAL
|25
|50
|J. Allen
|BUF
|24
|48
|L. Jackson
|BAL
|23
|46
|K. Murray
|ARI
|19
|38
|A. Rodgers
|GB
|19
|38
|D. Watson
|HOU
|13
|26
|T. Brady
|TB
|9
|18
|J. Goff
|LAR
|8
|16
|B. Roethlisberger
|PIT
|8
|16
|M. Ryan
|ATL
|7
|14
|C. Newton
|NE
|6
|12
|D. Brees
|NO
|6
|12
|G. Minshew
|JAC
|5
|10
So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 4 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.