Watch Now: Washington Football Team Lists J.D. McKissic As Starting RB On Unofficial Depth Chart (2:24)

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for Week 1 is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for Week 1 in PPR leagues — the non-PPR Cheat Sheet is right here

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Thu, Sep 10 at 8:20 pm ET •
KC -9.5, O/U 53.5

Deshaun Watson

(9.5)

Patrick Mahomes

(9.4)

David Johnson

(7.9)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

(7.8)

Will Fuller

(7.9)

Darrel Williams

(6.1)

Brandin Cooks

(7.1)

Tyreek Hill

(9.7)

Randall Cobb

(4.3)

Mecole Hardman

(4.7)

Texans DST

(2.4)

Sammy Watkins

(3.6)



Travis Kelce

(9.3)



Chiefs DST

(4.6)

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Washington Football Team
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +5.5, O/U 42.5

Carson Wentz

(6.9)

Dwayne Haskins

(4.6)

Miles Sanders

(8.3)

Antonio Gibson

(6.0)

Boston Scott

(5.6)

Terry McLaurin

(5.9)

DeSean Jackson

(6.1)

Steven Sims

(3.3)

Greg Ward

(3.5)

Logan Thomas

(4.5)

Zach Ertz

(8.4)

Football Team DST

(5.8)

Dallas Goedert

(5.2)



Eagles DST

(7.0)







Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -6.5, O/U 42

Ryan Fitzpatrick

(5.0)

Cam Newton

(6.0)

Jordan Howard

(6.6)

James White

(7.3)

Matt Breida

(5.8)

Sony Michel

(4.8)

Preston Williams

(6.2)

Julian Edelman

(5.6)

DeVante Parker

(5.2)

N'Keal Harry

(4.1)

Mike Gesicki

(6.0)

Patriots DST

(5.0)

Dolphins DST

(5.6)



Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -2.5, O/U 45

Aaron Rodgers

(6.6)

Kirk Cousins

(4.2)

Aaron Jones

(8.9)

Dalvin Cook

(9.0)

Davante Adams

(9.8)

Adam Thielen

(7.5)

Allen Lazard

(4.8)

Irv Smith

(4.4)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

(2.5)

Vikings DST

(6.6)

Packers DST

(6.2)







Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC +8, O/U 45

Philip Rivers

(4.8)

Gardner Minshew

(7.5)

Marlon Mack

(7.0)

Chris Thompson

(5.2)

Jonathan Taylor

(6.5)

James Robinson

(4.0)

Nyheim Hines

(4.6)

D.J. Chark

(8.9)

T.Y. Hilton

(7.2)

Laviska Shenault Jr.

(3.9)

Parris Campbell

(4.2)

Dede Westbrook

(2.9)

Jack Doyle

(7.0)

Tyler Eifert

(5.6)

Colts DST

(8.1)

Jaguars DST

(2.2)

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -3, O/U 43

Mitchell Trubisky

(6.3)

Matthew Stafford

(7.4)

Tarik Cohen

(6.9)

Kerryon Johnson

(6.3)

Allen Robinson

(9.6)

D'Andre Swift

(4.9)

Anthony Miller

(5.3)

Kenny Golladay

(8.7)

Jimmy Graham

(4.2)

Marvin Jones

(6.3)

Bears DST

(6.8)

T.J. Hockenson

(5.5)



Lions DST

(4.0)

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +3, O/U 47.5

Derek Carr

(6.4)

Teddy Bridgewater

(5.4)

Josh Jacobs

(9.3)

Christian McCaffrey

(9.9)

Henry Ruggs III

(6.4)

D.J. Moore

(9.4)

Darren Waller

(9.1)

Robby Anderson

(3.7)

Raiders DST

(4.8)

Ian Thomas

(5.1)



Panthers DST

(2.8)

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -6.5, O/U 39.5

Sam Darnold

(3.8)

Josh Allen

(6.7)

Le'Veon Bell

(7.1)

Zack Moss

(6.8)

Jamison Crowder

(5.8)

Devin Singletary

(6.4)

Chris Herndon

(6.8)

Stefon Diggs

(7.3)

Jets DST

(3.4)

John Brown

(3.4)



Cole Beasley

(2.8)



Bills DST

(8.5)

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -8, O/U 48.5

Baker Mayfield

(5.2)

Lamar Jackson

(9.6)

Nick Chubb

(7.6)

Mark Ingram

(7.2)

Kareem Hunt

(7.4)

J.K. Dobbins

(5.5)

Odell Beckham

(7.0)

Marquise Brown

(8.2)

Jarvis Landry

(5.7)

Mark Andrews

(9.4)

Austin Hooper

(5.9)

Ravens DST

(7.3)

Browns DST

(4.2)



Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Sep 13 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL +1.5, O/U 49

Russell Wilson

(9.2)

Matt Ryan

(8.4)

Chris Carson

(8.6)

Todd Gurley

(7.5)

Tyler Lockett

(7.7)

Julio Jones

(9.5)

DK Metcalf

(7.4)

Calvin Ridley

(8.4)

Greg Olsen

(4.8)

Hayden Hurst

(6.9)

Seahawks DST

(3.8)

Falcons DST

(3.0)

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Sep 13 at 4:05 pm ET •
CIN +3.5, O/U 42.5

Tyrod Taylor

(6.1)

Joe Burrow

(5.8)

Austin Ekeler

(9.7)

Joe Mixon

(8.7)

Keenan Allen

(6.6)

Tyler Boyd

(6.7)

Hunter Henry

(8.0)

A.J. Green

(6.0)

Chargers DST

(7.6)

Auden Tate

(3.2)



John Ross

(2.7)



Bengals DST

(3.6)

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Sep 13 at 4:25 pm ET •
SF -7, O/U 48

Kyler Murray

(8.6)

Jimmy Garoppolo

(4.4)

Kenyan Drake

(8.2)

Raheem Mostert

(7.7)

DeAndre Hopkins

(8.0)

Jerick McKinnon

(4.5)

Christian Kirk

(5.0)

Trent Taylor

(2.4)

Larry Fitzgerald

(3.8)

George Kittle

(9.0)

Cardinals DST

(6.0)

49ers DST

(7.7)

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Sep 13 at 4:25 pm ET •
NO -3.5, O/U 48

Tom Brady

(8.0)

Drew Brees

(8.2)

Ronald Jones

(5.1)

Alvin Kamara

(9.4)

Leonard Fournette

(4.4)

Michael Thomas

(9.9)

Chris Godwin

(8.6)

Emmanuel Sanders

(4.4)

Mike Evans

(6.5)

Jared Cook

(7.8)

Scott Miller

(3.1)

Saints DST

(6.4)

Rob Gronkowski

(6.1)



O.J. Howard

(4.7)



Buccaneers DST

(3.2)



Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Sep 13 at 8:20 pm ET •
LAR +3, O/U 51.5

Dak Prescott

(9.3)

Jared Goff

(6.8)

Ezekiel Elliott

(9.6)

Cam Akers

(5.9)

Amari Cooper

(6.9)

Malcolm Brown

(4.7)

Michael Gallup

(5.5)

Cooper Kupp

(8.8)

CeeDee Lamb

(5.1)

Robert Woods

(7.6)

Blake Jarwin

(7.5)

Van Jefferson

(3.0)

Cowboys DST

(7.5)

Tyler Higbee

(7.7)



Rams DST

(4.4)

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
New York Giants
Mon, Sep 14 at 7:10 pm ET •
NYG +5.5, O/U 46.5

Ben Roethlisberger

(7.1)

Daniel Jones

(5.6)

James Conner

(9.2)

Saquon Barkley

(9.8)

JuJu Smith-Schuster

(7.8)

Sterling Shepard

(5.4)

Diontae Johnson

(4.9)

Golden Tate

(4.6)

Chase Claypool

(2.6)

Darius Slayton

(4.0)

Eric Ebron

(7.1)

Evan Engram

(7.6)

Steelers DST

(9.0)

Giants DST

(1.8)

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Denver Broncos
Mon, Sep 14 at 10:20 pm ET •
DEN +2.5, O/U 41

Ryan Tannehill

(6.2)

Drew Lock

(4.0)

Derrick Henry

(9.1)

Melvin Gordon

(6.7)

A.J. Brown

(8.3)

Phillip Lindsay

(5.7)

Jonnu Smith

(7.2)

Courtland Sutton

(6.8)

Titans DST

(5.2)

Jerry Jeudy

(4.5)



Noah Fant

(6.4)



Broncos DST

(5.4)