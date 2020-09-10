The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.
It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for Week 1 is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.
To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.
If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for Week 1 in PPR leagues — the non-PPR Cheat Sheet is right here.
(9.5)
(9.4)
(7.9)
(7.8)
(7.9)
(6.1)
(7.1)
(9.7)
(4.3)
(4.7)
Texans DST
(2.4)
(3.6)
(9.3)
Chiefs DST
(4.6)
(6.9)
(4.6)
(8.3)
(6.0)
(5.6)
(5.9)
(6.1)
(3.3)
(3.5)
(4.5)
(8.4)
Football Team DST
(5.8)
(5.2)
Eagles DST
(7.0)
(5.0)
(6.0)
(6.6)
(7.3)
(5.8)
(4.8)
(6.2)
(5.6)
(5.2)
(4.1)
(6.0)
Patriots DST
(5.0)
Dolphins DST
(5.6)
(6.6)
(4.2)
(8.9)
(9.0)
(9.8)
(7.5)
(4.8)
(4.4)
(2.5)
Vikings DST
(6.6)
Packers DST
(6.2)
(4.8)
(7.5)
(7.0)
(5.2)
(6.5)
(4.0)
(4.6)
D.J. Chark
(8.9)
T.Y. Hilton
(7.2)
Laviska Shenault Jr.
(3.9)
(4.2)
(2.9)
(7.0)
(5.6)
Colts DST
(8.1)
Jaguars DST
(2.2)
(6.3)
(7.4)
(6.9)
(6.3)
(9.6)
(4.9)
(5.3)
(8.7)
(4.2)
(6.3)
Bears DST
(6.8)
T.J. Hockenson
(5.5)
Lions DST
(4.0)
(6.4)
(5.4)
(9.3)
(9.9)
(6.4)
D.J. Moore
(9.4)
(9.1)
(3.7)
Raiders DST
(4.8)
(5.1)
Panthers DST
(2.8)
(3.8)
(6.7)
(7.1)
(6.8)
(5.8)
(6.4)
(6.8)
(7.3)
Jets DST
(3.4)
(3.4)
(2.8)
Bills DST
(8.5)
(5.2)
(9.6)
(7.6)
(7.2)
(7.4)
J.K. Dobbins
(5.5)
(7.0)
(8.2)
(5.7)
(9.4)
(5.9)
Ravens DST
(7.3)
Browns DST
(4.2)
(9.2)
(8.4)
(8.6)
(7.5)
(7.7)
(9.5)
(7.4)
(8.4)
(4.8)
(6.9)
Seahawks DST
(3.8)
Falcons DST
(3.0)
(6.1)
(5.8)
(9.7)
(8.7)
(6.6)
(6.7)
(8.0)
A.J. Green
(6.0)
Chargers DST
(7.6)
(3.2)
(2.7)
Bengals DST
(3.6)
(8.6)
(4.4)
(8.2)
(7.7)
(8.0)
(4.5)
(5.0)
(2.4)
(3.8)
(9.0)
Cardinals DST
(6.0)
49ers DST
(7.7)
(8.0)
(8.2)
(5.1)
(9.4)
(4.4)
(9.9)
(8.6)
(4.4)
(6.5)
(7.8)
(3.1)
Saints DST
(6.4)
(6.1)
O.J. Howard
(4.7)
Buccaneers DST
(3.2)
(9.3)
(6.8)
(9.6)
(5.9)
(6.9)
(4.7)
(5.5)
(8.8)
(5.1)
(7.6)
(7.5)
(3.0)
Cowboys DST
(7.5)
(7.7)
Rams DST
(4.4)
(7.1)
(5.6)
(9.2)
(9.8)
(7.8)
(5.4)
(4.9)
(4.6)
(2.6)
(4.0)
(7.1)
(7.6)
Steelers DST
(9.0)
Giants DST
(1.8)
(6.2)
(4.0)
(9.1)
(6.7)
A.J. Brown
(8.3)
(5.7)
(7.2)
(6.8)
Titans DST
(5.2)
(4.5)
(6.4)
Broncos DST
(5.4)