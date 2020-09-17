Watch Now: Fantasy Preview: Browns vs. Bengals ( 2:21 )

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for Week 1 is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for Week 2 in PPR leagues — the non-PPR Cheat Sheet is right here.

All lines from William Hill Sportsbook.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Browns are better than the team that got blown out by the Ravens last week. Meanwhile, the Bengals should have played into overtime and potentially won. But Cleveland as a near-touchdown favorite?! Smells fishy, as if they want you to take the Bengals ...

The line wants us to believe: The Giants are as horrible as they looked on Monday night against the Steelers. And they might be right. No one is dying to bet on the Bears when they're a favorite but the matchup for their offense is just as good as it was last week.

The line wants us to believe: Last week's Eagles loss was an aberration. A pick 'em line is begging for the public to take the Rams, which they are. It's a good time to expect a win from the Eagles, not to mention a lot of Fantasy points (the total is low).

The line wants us to believe: The Cowboys bounce back from a road loss at home. But by more than a field goal? Implied points for the game: 24 for Atlanta, 28.5 for Dallas. I'm thinking the Falcons hit their mark, but I'm not sure the Cowboys can. Should be a great game for Fantasy.

The line wants us to believe: Tom Brady doesn't lose twice in a row. But nine points to a division rival is a lot. My hunch is that the oddsmakers saw a lot of action on the Bucs last week and want to tempt the public into taking Carolina. It's working. The over might be the best play here.

The line wants us to believe: The Jets, without Le'Veon Bell and competent coaching, are only a touchdown underdog. No one's buying it, the public is all over the 49ers. That makes me nervous to say they'll win big, but the Jets stink. It's not tough to envision a 27-17 win for San Fran.

The line wants us to believe: Steelers are better, but not runaway favorites. Honestly, I'm stunned Pittsburgh is *only* favored by 7.5 points. I might take them at minus-10! Broncos depleted defense is on the road after playing over 70 snaps on Monday. How can people bet confidently on Denver? Maybe I'm a sucker.

The line wants us to believe: Jacksonville's win last week was a fluke. No one's believing it -- the public is all over the Jaguars after Tennessee's close win. This smells fishy, as if the oddsmakers already know a 17-point Titans win is coming.

The line wants us to believe: The Packers aren't as good and the Lions aren't as bad as last week. They're begging us to take the Packers. And I know I'm not supposed to take Green Bay, but Detroit's defense is shipwrecked already. Plus I don't think the Lions hit their implied total of 21.75 points.

The line wants us to believe: Miami isn't as bad as last week's score indicates. But the betting public saw the Bills wallop the Jets and are all over them. The Dolphins have a lot of good talent on defense, but wrangling Josh Allen could be problematic. Maybe it'll be a close game after all. I feel like the total is a little too high.

The line wants us to believe: The Colts will regroup and win a close game. This might be a close game, but I'm happy to take the team that doesn't have a 38-year-old quarterback and does have good run-stopping linebackers. Indy's defense isn't good enough to be a three-point favorite here.

The line wants us to believe: Arizona isn't as good as their Week 1 win says it is. The oddsmakers are inviting bets on Arizona to win by a touchdown or more. This one I don't get because I do believe the Cardinals can overcome Washington's D-line and pull away. The 20.5 implied points for Washington feels ambitious.

The line wants us to believe: The Texans are better than they were last week, and better than they were last year when these teams faced off. The betting universe is all over the Ravens, as they should be. Houston's defense isn't very good. While I'm not convinced the Ravens defense is a shut-down unit, I do think their offense will smash the 29.25 implied points.

The line wants us to believe: The Chargers are an inferior team to the Chiefs. Defensively, they should be somewhat challenging. Offensively, I'm not sure they can find even 14 points. I do think the Chiefs can get close to 24. The Chiefs have won 11 of the past 12 in the series, seven by nine-plus points.

The line wants us to believe: Seattle's offense is for real, and that New England's isn't. No doubt, there's a bunch of folks who love backing Cam Newton and Bill Belichick. But more people like betting on Russell Wilson. The line feels fair.

The line wants us to believe: The Raiders will be competitive in their first-ever game in Las Vegas. Maybe so, but to the point where they'll lose by less than six points? New Orleans' defense has been very good for a few years and should be able to eventually hold up. The Raiders nearly blew it last week against Carolina.