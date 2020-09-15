Watch Now: Waiver Wire: Running Backs ( 3:49 )

What is the Trade Values Chart? Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player tm Non PPR C. McCaffrey CAR 47 51 E. Elliott DAL 43 46 S. Barkley NYG 42 46 A. Kamara NO 39 43 D. Cook MIN 35 39 C. Edwards-Helaire KC 33 36 J. Jacobs LV 33 36 D. Henry TEN 34 33 K. Drake ARI 26 29 A. Jones GB 26 29 J. Taylor IND 25 28 J. Mixon CIN 24 27 A. Ekeler LAC 21 24 M. Sanders PHI 20 23 C. Carson SEA 18 21 N. Chubb CLE 19 20 D. Johnson HOU 16 18 M. Gordon DEN 16 18 R. Mostert SF 16 17 T. Gurley ATL 15 17 J. Dobbins BAL 12 14 C. Akers LAR 11 13 K. Hunt CLE 10 13 J. Conner PIT 10 12 D. Montgomery CHI 9 10 B. Snell PIT 9 9 J. Robinson JAC 8 9 L. Fournette TB 8 9 Z. Moss BUF 8 9 A. Gibson WAS 7 9 N. Hines IND 6 9 D. Singletary BUF 7 8 J. Kelley LAC 7 8 L. Bell NYJ 6 8 D. Swift DET 6 8 M. Ingram BAL 7 7 M. Brown LAR 7 7 J. White NE 5 7 A. Mattison MIN 5 6 T. Pollard DAL 5 6 C. Edmonds ARI 5 6 L. Murray NO 5 6 B. Scott PHI 5 5 R. Jones TB 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR D. Adams GB 26 30 M. Thomas NO 24 28 J. Jones ATL 24 28 D. Hopkins ARI 24 28 T. Hill KC 22 25 C. Godwin TB 19 23 C. Ridley ATL 19 22 K. Golladay DET 18 21 J. Smith-Schuster PIT 18 21 A. Thielen MIN 17 21 M. Evans TB 17 20 T. Lockett SEA 17 20 A. Robinson CHI 16 20 R. Woods LAR 16 20 A.J. Brown TEN 16 19 D.J. Moore CAR 16 19 DK Metcalf SEA 16 19 T. McLaurin WAS 15 18 D.J. Chark JAC 15 18 A. Cooper DAL 15 18 M. Brown BAL 15 17 O. Beckham CLE 14 17 C. Kupp LAR 14 17 A. Green CIN 13 16 S. Diggs BUF 12 16 W. Fuller HOU 11 14 T. Hilton IND 10 13 C. Sutton DEN 10 12 K. Allen LAC 9 12 M. Gallup DAL 9 12 T. Boyd CIN 8 12 D. Slayton NYG 8 10 J. Landry CLE 7 10 P. Williams MIA 6 9 C. Lamb DAL 6 8 J. Edelman NE 5 8 J. Jeudy DEN 5 8 H. Ruggs LV 6 7 J. Crowder NYJ 5 7 A. Miller CHI 5 7 D. Samuel SF 5 7 M. Jones DET 5 7 D. Johnson PIT 5 7 P. Campbell IND 5 7 A. Lazard GB 5 6

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR T. Kelce KC 24 28 M. Andrews BAL 19 21 G. Kittle SF 18 21 Z. Ertz PHI 12 15 D. Waller LV 10 12 H. Henry LAC 9 11 E. Engram NYG 8 10 N. Fant DEN 8 10 T. Higbee LAR 7 9 H. Hurst ATL 7 9 D. Goedert PHI 6 8 T. Hockenson DET 5 6

Quarterback