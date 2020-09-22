Watch Now: Trade Chip: Running Backs ( 1:39 )

What is the Trade Values Chart? Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player tm Non PPR A. Kamara NO 44 48 E. Elliott DAL 43 46 A. Jones GB 38 41 J. Jacobs LV 33 36 D. Cook MIN 32 35 C. Edwards-Helaire KC 30 33 D. Henry TEN 29 29 J. Taylor IND 27 29 C. McCaffrey CAR 26 29 C. Carson SEA 26 29 M. Sanders PHI 25 28 K. Drake ARI 24 26 N. Chubb CLE 24 26 A. Ekeler LAC 21 24 J. Mixon CIN 20 22 M. Gordon DEN 17 19 L. Fournette TB 17 19 J. Conner PIT 17 19 D. Johnson HOU 15 17 J. Robinson JAC 15 16 D. Montgomery CHI 15 16 K. Hunt CLE 13 16 J. Dobbins BAL 12 14 T. Gurley ATL 13 13 R. Mostert SF 11 12 M. Ingram BAL 11 11 M. Brown LAR 11 11 J. Kelley LAC 10 11 A. Gibson WAS 8 10 D. Singletary BUF 8 9 L. Bell NYJ 7 9 D. Swift DET 6 9 M. Davis CAR 6 9 C. Akers LAR 7 8 D. Henderson LAR 6 7 N. Hines IND 5 7 J. White NE 5 7 J. McKinnon SF 5 7 M. Gaskin MIA 5 6 Z. Moss BUF 5 6 A. Mattison MIN 5 6 T. Pollard DAL 5 6 C. Edmonds ARI 5 6 L. Murray NO 5 5 B. Scott PHI 5 5 R. Jones TB 5 5 B. Snell PIT 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR D. Hopkins ARI 26 30 D. Adams GB 26 30 C. Ridley ATL 24 27 J. Jones ATL 23 27 T. Hill KC 21 24 K. Golladay DET 20 23 M. Evans TB 20 23 C. Godwin TB 19 23 DK Metcalf SEA 18 21 J. Smith-Schuster PIT 18 21 T. Lockett SEA 18 21 M. Thomas NO 17 21 S. Diggs BUF 17 21 D.J. Moore CAR 17 21 A. Thielen MIN 17 20 T. McLaurin WAS 17 20 A. Cooper DAL 16 20 R. Woods LAR 16 20 O. Beckham CLE 16 19 A. Robinson CHI 15 19 C. Kupp LAR 15 18 A.J. Brown TEN 14 17 A. Green CIN 13 16 M. Brown BAL 13 15 D.J. Chark JAC 13 15 K. Allen LAC 11 14 W. Fuller HOU 10 13 T. Hilton IND 10 13 J. Brown BUF 10 12 T. Boyd CIN 9 12 J. Edelman NE 7 11 D. Parker MIA 8 10 M. Gallup DAL 8 10 C. Lamb DAL 8 10 D. Johnson PIT 7 10 D. Slayton NYG 8 9 R. Anderson CAR 7 9 J. Landry CLE 6 9 P. Williams MIA 6 9 R. Gage ATL 5 8 C. Davis TEN 6 7 J. Jeudy DEN 5 7 J. Crowder NYJ 5 7 D. Samuel SF 5 7 M. Jones DET 5 7 H. Ruggs LV 5 6

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR T. Kelce KC 24 28 M. Andrews BAL 18 20 G. Kittle SF 17 20 D. Waller LV 14 17 N. Fant DEN 12 14 Z. Ertz PHI 11 13 T. Higbee LAR 10 12 H. Henry LAC 9 11 J. Smith TEN 9 11 H. Hurst ATL 8 10 E. Engram NYG 7 9 D. Goedert PHI 6 8 T. Hockenson DET 6 7 M. Gesicki MIA 5 6

Quarterback