Watch Now: Trade Chip: Running Backs (1:39)

What is the Trade Values Chart? Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance. 

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other.  

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player

tm

Non

PPR

A. Kamara

NO

44

48

E. Elliott

DAL

43

46

A. Jones

GB

38

41

J. Jacobs

LV

33

36

D. Cook

MIN

32

35

C. Edwards-Helaire

KC

30

33

D. Henry

TEN

29

29

J. Taylor

IND

27

29

C. McCaffrey

CAR

26

29

C. Carson

SEA

26

29

M. Sanders

PHI

25

28

K. Drake

ARI

24

26

N. Chubb

CLE

24

26

A. Ekeler

LAC

21

24

J. Mixon

CIN

20

22

M. Gordon

DEN

17

19

L. Fournette

TB

17

19

J. Conner

PIT

17

19

D. Johnson

HOU

15

17

J. Robinson

JAC

15

16

D. Montgomery

CHI

15

16

K. Hunt

CLE

13

16

J. Dobbins

BAL

12

14

T. Gurley

ATL

13

13

R. Mostert

SF

11

12

M. Ingram

BAL

11

11

M. Brown

LAR

11

11

J. Kelley

LAC

10

11

A. Gibson

WAS

8

10

D. Singletary

BUF

8

9

L. Bell

NYJ

7

9

D. Swift

DET

6

9

M. Davis

CAR

6

9

C. Akers

LAR

7

8

D. Henderson

LAR

6

7

N. Hines

IND

5

7

J. White

NE

5

7

J. McKinnon

SF

5

7

M. Gaskin

MIA

5

6

Z. Moss

BUF

5

6

A. Mattison

MIN

5

6

T. Pollard

DAL

5

6

C. Edmonds

ARI

5

6

L. Murray

NO

5

5

B. Scott

PHI

5

5

R. Jones

TB

5

5

B. Snell

PIT

5

5

Wide Receiver

Player

tm

Non

PPR

D. Hopkins

ARI

26

30

D. Adams

GB

26

30

C. Ridley

ATL

24

27

J. Jones

ATL

23

27

T. Hill

KC

21

24

K. Golladay

DET

20

23

M. Evans

TB

20

23

C. Godwin

TB

19

23

DK Metcalf

SEA

18

21

J. Smith-Schuster

PIT

18

21

T. Lockett

SEA

18

21

M. Thomas

NO

17

21

S. Diggs

BUF

17

21

D.J. Moore

CAR

17

21

A. Thielen

MIN

17

20

T. McLaurin

WAS

17

20

A. Cooper

DAL

16

20

R. Woods

LAR

16

20

O. Beckham

CLE

16

19

A. Robinson

CHI

15

19

C. Kupp

LAR

15

18

A.J. Brown

TEN

14

17

A. Green

CIN

13

16

M. Brown

BAL

13

15

D.J. Chark

JAC

13

15

K. Allen

LAC

11

14

W. Fuller

HOU

10

13

T. Hilton

IND

10

13

J. Brown

BUF

10

12

T. Boyd

CIN

9

12

J. Edelman

NE

7

11

D. Parker

MIA

8

10

M. Gallup

DAL

8

10

C. Lamb

DAL

8

10

D. Johnson

PIT

7

10

D. Slayton

NYG

8

9

R. Anderson

CAR

7

9

J. Landry

CLE

6

9

P. Williams

MIA

6

9

R. Gage

ATL

5

8

C. Davis

TEN

6

7

J. Jeudy

DEN

5

7

J. Crowder

NYJ

5

7

D. Samuel

SF

5

7

M. Jones

DET

5

7

H. Ruggs

LV

5

6

Tight End

Player

tm

Non

PPR

T. Kelce

KC

24

28

M. Andrews

BAL

18

20

G. Kittle

SF

17

20

D. Waller

LV

14

17

N. Fant

DEN

12

14

Z. Ertz

PHI

11

13

T. Higbee

LAR

10

12

H. Henry

LAC

9

11

J. Smith

TEN

9

11

H. Hurst

ATL

8

10

E. Engram

NYG

7

9

D. Goedert

PHI

6

8

T. Hockenson

DET

6

7

M. Gesicki

MIA

5

6

Quarterback

Player

tm

1QB

2QB

L. Jackson

BAL

25

50

P. Mahomes

KC

21

42

R. Wilson

SEA

20

40

K. Murray

ARI

17

34

J. Allen

BUF

17

34

D. Prescott

DAL

15

30

M. Ryan

ATL

15

30

C. Newton

NE

12

24

D. Watson

HOU

11

22

A. Rodgers

GB

11

22

B. Roethlisberger

PIT

7

14

R. Tannehill

TEN

7

14

T. Brady

TB

6

12

J. Goff

LAR

6

12

G. Minshew

JAC

5

10