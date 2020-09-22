What is the Trade Values Chart? Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running Back
Player
tm
Non
PPR
A. Kamara
NO
44
48
E. Elliott
DAL
43
46
A. Jones
GB
38
41
J. Jacobs
LV
33
36
D. Cook
MIN
32
35
C. Edwards-Helaire
KC
30
33
D. Henry
TEN
29
29
J. Taylor
IND
27
29
C. McCaffrey
CAR
26
29
C. Carson
SEA
26
29
M. Sanders
PHI
25
28
K. Drake
ARI
24
26
N. Chubb
CLE
24
26
A. Ekeler
LAC
21
24
J. Mixon
CIN
20
22
M. Gordon
DEN
17
19
L. Fournette
TB
17
19
J. Conner
PIT
17
19
D. Johnson
HOU
15
17
J. Robinson
JAC
15
16
D. Montgomery
CHI
15
16
K. Hunt
CLE
13
16
J. Dobbins
BAL
12
14
T. Gurley
ATL
13
13
R. Mostert
SF
11
12
M. Ingram
BAL
11
11
M. Brown
LAR
11
11
J. Kelley
LAC
10
11
A. Gibson
WAS
8
10
D. Singletary
BUF
8
9
L. Bell
NYJ
7
9
D. Swift
DET
6
9
M. Davis
CAR
6
9
C. Akers
LAR
7
8
D. Henderson
LAR
6
7
N. Hines
IND
5
7
J. White
NE
5
7
J. McKinnon
SF
5
7
M. Gaskin
MIA
5
6
Z. Moss
BUF
5
6
A. Mattison
MIN
5
6
T. Pollard
DAL
5
6
C. Edmonds
ARI
5
6
L. Murray
NO
5
5
B. Scott
PHI
5
5
R. Jones
TB
5
5
B. Snell
PIT
5
5
Wide Receiver
Player
tm
Non
PPR
D. Hopkins
ARI
26
30
D. Adams
GB
26
30
C. Ridley
ATL
24
27
J. Jones
ATL
23
27
T. Hill
KC
21
24
K. Golladay
DET
20
23
M. Evans
TB
20
23
C. Godwin
TB
19
23
DK Metcalf
SEA
18
21
J. Smith-Schuster
PIT
18
21
T. Lockett
SEA
18
21
M. Thomas
NO
17
21
S. Diggs
BUF
17
21
D.J. Moore
CAR
17
21
A. Thielen
MIN
17
20
T. McLaurin
WAS
17
20
A. Cooper
DAL
16
20
R. Woods
LAR
16
20
O. Beckham
CLE
16
19
A. Robinson
CHI
15
19
C. Kupp
LAR
15
18
A.J. Brown
TEN
14
17
A. Green
CIN
13
16
M. Brown
BAL
13
15
D.J. Chark
JAC
13
15
K. Allen
LAC
11
14
W. Fuller
HOU
10
13
T. Hilton
IND
10
13
J. Brown
BUF
10
12
T. Boyd
CIN
9
12
J. Edelman
NE
7
11
D. Parker
MIA
8
10
M. Gallup
DAL
8
10
C. Lamb
DAL
8
10
D. Johnson
PIT
7
10
D. Slayton
NYG
8
9
R. Anderson
CAR
7
9
J. Landry
CLE
6
9
P. Williams
MIA
6
9
R. Gage
ATL
5
8
C. Davis
TEN
6
7
J. Jeudy
DEN
5
7
J. Crowder
NYJ
5
7
D. Samuel
SF
5
7
M. Jones
DET
5
7
H. Ruggs
LV
5
6
Tight End
Player
tm
Non
PPR
T. Kelce
KC
24
28
M. Andrews
BAL
18
20
G. Kittle
SF
17
20
D. Waller
LV
14
17
N. Fant
DEN
12
14
Z. Ertz
PHI
11
13
T. Higbee
LAR
10
12
H. Henry
LAC
9
11
J. Smith
TEN
9
11
H. Hurst
ATL
8
10
E. Engram
NYG
7
9
D. Goedert
PHI
6
8
T. Hockenson
DET
6
7
M. Gesicki
MIA
5
6
Quarterback
Player
tm
1QB
2QB
L. Jackson
BAL
25
50
P. Mahomes
KC
21
42
R. Wilson
SEA
20
40
K. Murray
ARI
17
34
J. Allen
BUF
17
34
D. Prescott
DAL
15
30
M. Ryan
ATL
15
30
C. Newton
NE
12
24
D. Watson
HOU
11
22
A. Rodgers
GB
11
22
B. Roethlisberger
PIT
7
14
R. Tannehill
TEN
7
14
T. Brady
TB
6
12
J. Goff
LAR
6
12
G. Minshew
JAC
5
10